CEO and Co-Founder of CDP, the non-profit which runs the world’s environmental disclosure system. We have reached a watershed moment in corporate environmental disclosure. Over the past year, as the co-founder and CEO of an environmental disclosure nonprofit, I’ve been encouraged to see significant global support for the implementation of mandatory disclosure, or regulation that requires companies to disclose their environmental data. Ahead of COP26 in Glasgow, more countries, including the U.K., announced or expanded their mandatory disclosure requirements. The move from voluntary initiatives to regulation and scrutiny is well underway. Companies should be paying close attention.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 6 DAYS AGO