NBA

Pistons vs. Heat: Lineups, injury reports and broadcast info

By Cody Taylor
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CKVXo_0dUbdfvJ00
Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

On Thursday, the Miami Heat host the Detroit Pistons and if you’re wondering how to catch the game, you have come to the right place.

Here’s when you should tune in to watch the game:

  • Date: Thursday, Dec. 23
  • Time: 7:30 p.m. EST
  • TV Channel: Bally Sports Detroit Plus, Bally Sports Sun

Pistons at Heat notable injuries:

Detroit: Frank Jackson (ankle) is questionable. Cade Cunningham (health and safety protocols), Jerami Grant (thumb), Kelly Olynyk (knee) and Chris Smith (two-way contract) are out.

Miami: Bam Adebayo (thumb), Jimmy Butler (tail bone), Caleb Martin (health and safety protocols), Markieff Morris (neck), Victor Oladipo (knee) and PJ Tucker (leg) are out.

Projected Starting Lineups

Detroit Pistons:

  • F Saddiq Bey
  • F Hamidou Diallo
  • C Isaiah Stewart
  • G Saben Lee
  • G Killian Hayes

Miami Heat:

  • F Max Strus
  • F Duncan Robinson
  • C Dewayne Dedmon
  • G Gabe Vincent
  • G Kyle Lowry

People

Atlanta Hawks Basketball Star Trae Young Engaged to Longtime Love Shelby Miller: 'What a Night'

On Thursday, Trae Young announced that he proposed to his longtime love, Shelby Miller, in a sweet Instagram post. Sharing a selection of photographs from the elaborate proposal — which featured white rose petals across the floor, lit candles, and a display of blue balloons — the Atlanta Hawks basketball player, 23, wrote alongside the post, "What a night💫 #FutureMrsYoung💍."
Report: Lakers make decision on Isaiah Thomas

The Los Angeles Lakers will not sign guard Isaiah Thomas to a second 10-day contract, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium. Thomas reportedly has interest from other teams as he hits the market again. The Lakers recently signed Thomas as they try to navigate a tough season...
Kobe Bryant Didn't Talk To Anyone For 2 Weeks After Michael Jordan Told Him: "You Could Wear The Shoes But Never Fill Them"

It is a well-known fact that Michael Jordan had an unmatched mentality when it came to proving his superiority to other players. There are countless stories about Jordan leaving NBA players speechless after interacting with him. But is there any other player whose mentality is simply too much for others? Yes, you guessed it right; we are talking about Kobe Bryant.
NBA Trades: 2 blockbuster Anthony Davis trades to fix the Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers have been struggling mightily this season. They are currently under .500 and look like they could be fighting to reach the play-in by year’s end. As of now, they are on a five-game losing streak. This is the first time LeBron James has lost five games in a row in his entire career so far.
