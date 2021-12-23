Pistons vs. Heat: Lineups, injury reports and broadcast info

Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

On Thursday, the Miami Heat host the Detroit Pistons and if you’re wondering how to catch the game, you have come to the right place.

Here’s when you should tune in to watch the game:

Date: Thursday, Dec. 23

Thursday, Dec. 23 Time: 7:30 p.m. EST

7:30 p.m. EST TV Channel: Bally Sports Detroit Plus, Bally Sports Sun

Pistons at Heat notable injuries:

Detroit: Frank Jackson (ankle) is questionable. Cade Cunningham (health and safety protocols), Jerami Grant (thumb), Kelly Olynyk (knee) and Chris Smith (two-way contract) are out.

Miami: Bam Adebayo (thumb), Jimmy Butler (tail bone), Caleb Martin (health and safety protocols), Markieff Morris (neck), Victor Oladipo (knee) and PJ Tucker (leg) are out.

Projected Starting Lineups

Detroit Pistons:

F Saddiq Bey

F Hamidou Diallo

C Isaiah Stewart

G Saben Lee

G Killian Hayes

Miami Heat: