New The Batman Photos Highlight Catwoman, Riddler, and Penguin

By Nobelle Borines
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt's still a long wait for The Batman but fans could never get bored with all the awesome updates on the highly anticipated DC movie. The latest update is a series of new images that include a closer look at The Riddler, Penguin, and Catwoman. In addition to that, there are...

~me~
3d ago

I'm not a big comic book fan but I always thought cat woman was batman girl/fling or something, and they just got into from time to time.

ricky yaholo
2d ago

please for the love of God no more cat woman. Michelle Pfeiffer was the only good one.

mxdwn.com

New Photos From ‘The Batman’ Released

Ahead of the cover story by Empire Magazine, two new images from the upcoming Batman movie have been released. The images show Bruce Wayne played by Robert Pattinson both in and out of the Batman costume, highlighting the unexpected inspiration for director Matt Reeve’s take on Bruce Wayne in the film.
ComicBook

Harry Potter Actor Daniel Radcliffe Admits He Has a Strange Relationship With Co-Star Robert Pattinson

For many, the highlight of the Harry Potter films is the rapport between its ensemble cast, many of whom became bonafide phenomenons amid or after their work in the films. Two of the most well-known fresh faces in that franchise are Daniel Radcliffe, who played the titular character, and Robert Pattinson, who played Cedric Diggory before starring in franchises such as Twilight and The Batman. During a recent appearance on The Jonathan Ross Show, Radcliffe spoke about his dynamic with Pattinson since the Potter films have wrapped, arguing that they have a "very strange relationship."
film-book.com

THE BATMAN (2022) International Movie Trailer: Robert Pattinson Tries to Unmask the Truth of Gotham City

Warner Bros. has released the Japanese movie trailer for The Batman (2022). View here the first The Batman movie trailer and the second The Batman movie trailer. Matt Reeves‘ The Batman stars Robert Pattinson, Colin Farrell, John Turturro, Andy Serkis, Jeffrey Wright, Zoe Kravitz, Jeffrey Wright, Peter Sarsgaard, Barry Keoghan, Jayme Lawson, and Paul Dano.
94.3 Lite FM

Colin Farrell’s Penguin Will Get ‘The Batman’ Spinoff Series

You might say that Warner Bros. is making a whole bunch of stuff under The Batman umbrella. We already knew that the new Batman movie, which is due in theaters next spring, would get a spinoff series on HBO Max about the police department in Gotham City. But now it looks like there’s going to be a second spinoff show that will emerge from the film, this one about its version of Oswald Cobblepot — AKA the Penguin — played in the movie by Colin Farrell. This series is also intended for HBO Max.
COMICBOOKMOVIE.com

BATMAN Actor Michael Keaton Confirmed To Return As The Dark Knight For HBO Max BATGIRL Movie

It's official: Michael Keaton will reprise the role of Bruce Wayne/Batman for the currently shooting Batgirl movie. Earlier today, an updated cast list with the actor's name was shared online, but we weren't sure if it was officially released by Warner Bros. or not (it's an easy thing to mock-up, after all). However, THR has now confirmed that Keaton will indeed return as The Caped Crusader for the upcoming HBO Max feature.
COMICBOOKMOVIE.com

ZACK SNYDER'S JUSTICE LEAGUE Director Shares A New Look At Jared Leto As The Joker

There's been a lot of Joker discussion online over the past few weeks after rumors that Eternals actor Barry Keoghan has been cast as the iconic villain in Matt Reeves' The Batman picked up steam, and Zack Snyder appears to have used the opportunity to share a new look at Jared Leto as The Clown Prince of Crime on Vero.
24/7 Wall St.

This Is The Worst Batman Ever

Batman first showed up in 1939, as part of what is now called the DC Comic universe. His alter ego Bruce Wayne, a fabulously wealthy citizen of Gotham City showed up at the same time. Since then, with all the other Marvel characters that have come and gone, Batman is probably the most well-known, after, […]
COMICBOOKMOVIE.com

SHAZAM! FURY OF THE GODS Rumored To Feature A Cameo Appearance From Gal Gadot's Wonder Woman

Shazam! Fury of the Gods isn't going to pit the title character against Dwayne Johnson's Black Adam, but that doesn't mean we won't see other familiar faces from the wider DC Extended Universe. The first movie ended with Superman showing up (minus Henry Cavill's head), and The Illuminerdi is now reporting that there are plans for Gal Gadot's Wonder Woman to appear in the sequel.
Deadline

Michael Keaton To Reprise Batman Role In ‘Batgirl’

Michael Keaton has signed on to reprise his role as Batman in the upcoming superhero pic Batgirl, Deadline has confirmed. He’ll star in the latest feature from Warner Bros and DC alongside Leslie Grace, J.K. Simmons and Brendan Fraser. Warner Bros. had no comment on the casting when contacted by Deadline, but the news comes following the announcement that Keaton would again don the cape for Ezra Miller-starrer The Flash, which is scheduled for release in theaters on November 4, 2022. While Batgirl‘s plot is being kept under wraps, it centers on Barbara Gordon (Grace), the daughter of Gotham City police commissioner Jim Gordon. Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah (Bad Boys for Life) are directing the film from a script by Christina Hodson. Keaton first portrayed billionaire Bruce Wayne and his Caped Crusader alter ego in Tim Burton’s 1989 film Batman, then reprising the role in Burton’s 1992 follow-up Batman Returns. The Oscar-nominated actor can currently be seen in Danny Strong’s opioid crisis miniseries Dopesick for Hulu, and will soon appear in Columbia Pictures’ Marvel pic Morbius, toplined by Jared Leto. Keaton is repped by ICM Partners and Ziffren Brittenham.
Collider

New 'The Batman' Trailer Teases Riddler's Sinister Plan With Extended Dialogue From the Film

The 2021 movie season is almost officially over and that means it is time to look towards all the highly anticipated releases of next year. One of those releases is Matt Reeve’s The Batman which will feature Robert Pattinson as the title caped crusader. A new teaser released by DC Comics Japan may have just put more gas on our Riddler fan theory fire.
