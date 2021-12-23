ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Pelicans vs. Magic: Lineups, injury reports and broadcast info

By Cody Taylor
 4 days ago
Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports

On Thursday, the Orlando Magic host the New Orleans Pelicans and if you’re wondering how to catch the game, you have come to the right place.

Here’s when you should tune in to watch the game:

  • Date: Thursday, Dec. 23
  • Time: 7 p.m. EST
  • TV Channel: Bally Sports New Orleans, Bally Sports Florida

Pelicans at Magic notable injuries:

New Orleans: Jose Alvarado (not with team), Jared Harper (not with team), Kira Lewis Jr. (knee), Didi Louzada (suspension), Jonas Valanciunas (non-COVID illness) and Zion Williamson (foot) are out.

Orlando: Cole Anthony (ankle) and Wendell Carter Jr. (leg) are questionable. Mo Bamba (health and safety protocol), Ignas Brazdeikis (health and safety protocol), Michael Carter-Williams (ankle), Markelle Fultz (knee), RJ Hampton (health and safety protocol), Jonathan Isaac (knee), E’Twaun Moore (knee), Mychal Mulder (health and safety protocol), Terrence Ross (health and safety protocol), Jalen Suggs (thumb) and Moritz Wagner (health and safety protocol) are out.

Projected Starting Lineups

New Orleans Pelicans:

  • F Herb Jones
  • F Brandon Ingram
  • C Willy Hernangomez
  • G Josh Hart
  • G Devonte’ Graham

Orlando Magic:

  • F Franz Wagner
  • F Chuma Okeke
  • C Robin Lopez
  • G Gary Harris
  • G Hassani Gravett

