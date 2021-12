The median sales price for a single-family home in New Canaan increased 37% year-over-year in November, according to new data. The rise, from $1,399,000 to $1,915,000, came even as the number of overall home sales declined from 39 to 23 in this seller’s market, the data from the New Canaan Board of Realtors show.

NEW CANAAN, CT ・ 12 DAYS AGO