Worland, WY

Warriors finish fourth in home dual tournament

By ALEX KUHN
wyodaily.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWORLAND - Hosting the Battle in the Big Horns on Dec. 17-18, the Worland Warriors finished fourth in the gold bracket and built some positive momentum heading into the holiday break. The Warriors made the gold bracket by defeating Powell 76-6, Newcastle/Upton 46-36 and Lovell 66-10. The Warriors only...

