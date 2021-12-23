Warriors finish fourth in home dual tournament

Nebraska City finished fourth at its home JV wresting tournament. Below are individual results from the tourney. Lane Hobbs, 106, placed first. He beat Tevin Delozier of Millard South by pin in two minutes and topped Walker Terry of Ashland-Greenwood by pin in 3:48. Dominick Sterling, 113, placed first. He beat Brandon Ott of Ashland Greenwood, 11-4, and topped Edwin Carey of Millard South, 12-3. Jakob Ramage, 120, battled back from a set back to beat Lucas Konen of Ashland-Greenwood by pin in one minute, then stopped Kaden Arocho of Millard West, 4-0. Daxx Bender, 126, was fourth. He beat Teven Foote of Millard West by pin in 2:30, and also got a win over Connor Barry of Plattsmouth by pin in 25 seconds. Miguel Hartman, 126, placed second. He beat Zac Neid of Millard West by pin in 1:04 and topped Julian Humm of Millard South by pin in 4:53. Jayden Adams, 152, took third. He beat Dane Sjulin of NC, 7-5. He also beat Aidan Hardin of Malcolm by pin in 45 seconds. 152 Pedro Bonilla wrestled for the Pioneers at 182. Glade Heir, 195, beat Mohanid F. Adam of Omaha Westside by pin and took down Kaleb Schultz of Syracuse-Dunbar-Avoca, 9-7. Dawson Thorne, 285, placed 4th He beat Micah A. Lidonde of Omaha Westside by pin in 35 seconds. He also beat James Mcdaniel of Lincoln Northstar by pin in 3:20.

NEBRASKA CITY, NE ・ 6 HOURS AGO