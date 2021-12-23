ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Hassani Gravett has wholesome reaction to first start in Atlanta

By Cody Taylor
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20GkWR_0dUbcuAR00
Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports

Hassani Gravett signed with the Orlando Magic last week, and the undrafted rookie from South Carolina has had the opportunity to experience plenty of firsts in the NBA in such a short time.

That includes playing and starting in his hometown of Atlanta, Georgia.

Gravett earned the start on Wednesday for the short-handed Magic in just his third career NBA game. He recorded eight points, five rebounds and five assists to help lead the Magic to a 104-98 win over the Hawks for their second straight victory.

He went 3-of-6 from the field, including 2-of-4 from 3-point range.

The Magic were forced to sign four players from the Lakeland Magic on Friday via hardship exceptions by the NBA when five entered the health and safety protocol. They have six players out because of COVID-19, plus another five down with injuries.

The win, head coach Jamahl Mosley said, gave them something to celebrate.

We always talk about celebrating the small successes. … We got four of these guys that are actually from Atlanta so them being able to play in front of their family and their friends, that’s the thing you celebrate, especially around the holidays.

The familiarity Gravett has with the system in Orlando enabled him to have strong contributions since signing last week. He played with the Magic in the Las Vegas Summer League and was with them during training camp and the preseason.

Lakeland runs many of the same plays and sets that are called in Orlando, allowing for a smooth transition for Gravett and the other three players signed. Gravett is averaging seven points, four rebounds and 3.7 assists in three games with Orlando.

The performance on Wednesday was one Gravett will remember for a long time.

Gravett will rejoin Lakeland once the Magic get more players back from injuries and the health and safety protocol. The opportunity to log playing time in the NBA will be short-lived for the time being, but the memories will likely last a lifetime for Gravett and others like him.

This post originally appeared on Rookie Wire! Follow us on Facebook!

Comments / 0

Related
People

Atlanta Hawks Basketball Star Trae Young Engaged to Longtime Love Shelby Miller: 'What a Night'

On Thursday, Trae Young announced that he proposed to his longtime love, Shelby Miller, in a sweet Instagram post. Sharing a selection of photographs from the elaborate proposal — which featured white rose petals across the floor, lit candles, and a display of blue balloons — the Atlanta Hawks basketball player, 23, wrote alongside the post, "What a night💫 #FutureMrsYoung💍."
CELEBRITIES
ClutchPoints

Report: Lakers make decision on Isaiah Thomas

The Los Angeles Lakers will not sign guard Isaiah Thomas to a second 10-day contract, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium. Thomas reportedly has interest from other teams as he hits the market again. The Lakers recently signed Thomas as they try to navigate a tough season...
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
State
South Carolina State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hassani Gravett
Person
Jamahl Mosley
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Atlanta#The Orlando Magic#Hawks#Orlandomagic#The Lakeland Magic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Orlando Magic
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Sporting News

Giannis Antetokounmpo leads Bucks rally past Celtics

The Bucks hosted the Celtics in the second of five NBA games on Christmas Day. After facing the possibility of Giannis Antetokounmpo not playing on Christmas Day, the two-time MVP made his presence felt in his return to action. Antetokounmpo followed up a relatively quiet first half with a 29-point effort in the final 24 minutes of the game, finishing with 36 points, 12 rebounds and five assists to lead Milwaukee back from down 19 points.
NBA
bleachernation.com

Chicago Bulls Waive Alize Johnson, Add Veteran Alfonzo McKinnie to the Roster

The work never stops for Arturas Kanrisovas and Marc Eversley. One day after Christmas, the Chicago Bulls have waived forward Alize Johnson, whose contract was set to become fully guaranteed in early January. The team will reportedly sign Alfonzo McKinnie in his place, making McKinnie the first player to receive a standard NBA contract after joining a team on a 10-day hardship deal this season.
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

56K+
Followers
106K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy