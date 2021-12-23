Hassani Gravett has wholesome reaction to first start in Atlanta

Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports

Hassani Gravett signed with the Orlando Magic last week, and the undrafted rookie from South Carolina has had the opportunity to experience plenty of firsts in the NBA in such a short time.

That includes playing and starting in his hometown of Atlanta, Georgia.

Gravett earned the start on Wednesday for the short-handed Magic in just his third career NBA game. He recorded eight points, five rebounds and five assists to help lead the Magic to a 104-98 win over the Hawks for their second straight victory.

He went 3-of-6 from the field, including 2-of-4 from 3-point range.

The Magic were forced to sign four players from the Lakeland Magic on Friday via hardship exceptions by the NBA when five entered the health and safety protocol. They have six players out because of COVID-19, plus another five down with injuries.

The win, head coach Jamahl Mosley said, gave them something to celebrate.

We always talk about celebrating the small successes. … We got four of these guys that are actually from Atlanta so them being able to play in front of their family and their friends, that’s the thing you celebrate, especially around the holidays.

The familiarity Gravett has with the system in Orlando enabled him to have strong contributions since signing last week. He played with the Magic in the Las Vegas Summer League and was with them during training camp and the preseason.

Lakeland runs many of the same plays and sets that are called in Orlando, allowing for a smooth transition for Gravett and the other three players signed. Gravett is averaging seven points, four rebounds and 3.7 assists in three games with Orlando.

The performance on Wednesday was one Gravett will remember for a long time.

Gravett will rejoin Lakeland once the Magic get more players back from injuries and the health and safety protocol. The opportunity to log playing time in the NBA will be short-lived for the time being, but the memories will likely last a lifetime for Gravett and others like him.

This post originally appeared on Rookie Wire! Follow us on Facebook!