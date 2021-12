Snow moves in Thursday afternoon

Get ready for a very active weather week ahead. Numerous storm systems bringing a wintry mix could wreak havoc on the commutes. Snow tapers off into the afternoon with some light freezing drizzle possible in areas that hover around 32 degrees. Many will warm near 40 degrees though. This will cause just some light rain to be possible. The good news is that warm temps will get road conditions back to normal by the time we drive home this evening.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 10 HOURS AGO