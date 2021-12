FLINT, MI - Two young men were shot and killed early Sunday morning at a holiday party in Flint, according to Michigan State Police. Flint MSP troopers and Flint police detectives responded to reports of the shooting at 1:35 a.m. Dec. 26 in the 2000 block of Fenton Road, according MSP. They found two men, age 19 and 25, at the scene, who had been shot and killed, and a third victim with minor injuries from a gunshot, who was treated and released at the scene, police said.

