Iowa State University Extension and Outreach recently named Suzanne Slack, assistant professor, as the new fruit crop specialist. “My goal is to help them improve their fruit crops, both in helping with grower knowledge as well as making recommendations that can increase yields, crop diversity and sustainability,” said Slack, who began with the university in November. “I think there are a lot of opportunities here in Iowa and I look forward to working with Iowa growers and the fruit crop industry.”

IOWA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO