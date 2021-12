The Winters Blizzards Showdown Livestock Show will start at 9 a.m. on Saturday, December 18 at the Winters ISD show barn. "This event takes place at the Winters ISD show barn near the Winters City Park. Come out and support these hard working showmen who range from 8 yrs old to 18. At noon we will be serving a 'by donation only' Taco Soup meal. Winters FFA and Winters Jr Livestock Assoc, Inc appreciate your continued support and contributions to our livestock program and facilities."

RUNNELS COUNTY, TX ・ 14 DAYS AGO