Movies

Spider-Man: No Way Home's New Costumes Explained

By Jesse Schedeen
IGN
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWarning: This article contains spoilers for Spider-Man: No Way Home! If you haven't already, be sure to check out IGN's review of the MCU sequel. It wouldn't be a new MCU Spider-Man movie without at least one new costume. Spider-Man: No Way Home certainly doesn't disappoint. The latest MCU epic introduces...

www.ign.com

ComicBook

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Director James Gunn Pays Tribute to Nebula Actress Karen Gillan on Her Birthday

The third entry in the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise has been filming for the better part of a month now, and one of the threequel's leads is now celebrating their birthday. Sunday afternoon, Guardians helmer James Gunn took to his Instagram account to wish Karen Gillan the happiest of birthdays. The Scottish actress turned 34 on Sunday and is currently filming her role as Nebula on Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Jamie Foxx Had One Condition in Spider-Man: No Way Home Return

What makes Spider-Man: No Way Home more exciting is that the villains of the previous movies are coming back and their respective actors will be reprising their roles as the big baddies of the film. One of those iconic portrayals is that of Jamie Foxx who played Electro in the version of Andrew Garfield but before his return, he has been promised one condition.
MOVIES
Vulture

Shang-Chi ‘Flopped So Hard’ They Got a Sequel

So Shang-Chi’s sticking around. Per Deadline, Disney has confirmed that there will be a sequel to Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, with Destin Daniel Cretton returning to write and direct it. And that’s not Cretton’s only upcoming project with Marvel. The filmmaker from Maui is currently working on a new MCU series for Disney+, and he’s signed an exclusive multi-year deal to develop TV projects for Disney’s Marvel Studios and Hulu’s Onyx Collective. “Destin is an amazing collaborator who brought a unique perspective and skill to Shang-Chi and The Legend of the Ten Rings,” Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige said in a statement. “We had a fantastic time working together on the film and he has so many intriguing ideas for stories to bring to life on Disney+, so we’re thrilled to expand our relationship with him and can’t wait to get started.”
MOVIES
Inside the Magic

‘Ant-Man 3’ to Introduce Marvel’s Dumbest Villain EVER

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania will hit theaters until July 28, 2023, but the third installment of the MCU’s tiniest hero will take Marvel fans to a whole new realm. So far, the biggest news to come from Ant-Man 3 is a genuinely horrible logo that fans ridiculed. But a new leaked rumor suggests that Scott Lang AKA Ant-Man (Paul Rudd) and Hope Van Dyne AKA Wasp (Evangeline Lily) will take on one of the most Marvel Comics villains – MODOK.
MOVIES
COMICBOOKMOVIE.com

Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige On Decision To Bring VENOM Into The Marvel Cinematic Universe

In Venom: Let There Be Carnage's mid-credits scene, Eddie Brock and his alien symbiote found themselves suddenly teleported to another world. The dive motel they'd been staying in became a luxury resort, while a news report on television confirmed that the duo had landed in a reality the Spectacular Spider-Man - outed as Peter Parker by J. Jonah Jameson - calls home.
MOVIES
Variety

After ‘Spider-Man,’ Tom Holland Could Fill Hollywood’s Void of Millennial Leading Men

“Spider-Man: No Way Home” shows that movie theaters can still be a major power at a time when streaming services have seemingly taken over the world. The instant box office smash also launches Tom Holland, the 25-year-old British actor whose peppy, quippy and youthful take on the role of Peter Parker/Spider-Man gives the comic-book epic its zip and heart, into the top ranks of Hollywood stars. His central performance was a key ingredient in the film’s outsized success, reaping $260 million stateside over the weekend. After five days in theaters, the superhero film is sitting pretty with $328 million domestically and $750...
MOVIES
IGN

Hawkeye's Surprise Villain Has Huge Implications for the MCU

Warning: This article contains major spoilers for Hawkeye: Season 1 and Spider-Man: No Way Home! If you haven't already, be sure to check out IGN's full review for the new series. Marvel's Hawkeye is a big deal for the MCU, and not just because it introduced Hailee Steinfeld's Kate Bishop...
MOVIES
IGN

What's Next for Kingpin? | Hawkeye

Season 1 of Marvel's Hawkeye on Disney+ may have wrapped up but not without leaving us with some burning questions about what happened in the end and what it sets up for the future. Here's a breakdown of everything you need to know about Kate Bishop, Clint Barton, Maya Lopez, Yelena Belova, Kingpin, and that mysterious watch. Arguably the most shocking moment of the finale came between Maya and the Kingpin. She had found out in the previous episode that Wilson Fisk was the one who gave Ronin the tip that led to her father's death, so can you really blame her for seeking vengeance? The outcome of their confrontation is shocking, but given how actor Vincent D'Onofrio only just reprised his role as Kingpin from Netflix's canceled Daredevil series, we figure this is just the beginning of his MCU journey. And there is a Kingpin story from the comics that may give us a hint of where this is all going... Other topics we include in this video include: Where will Maya Lopez appear next? What's next for Kate Bishop? What do the events of Hawkeye mean for Yelena Belova, a.k.a. the new Black Widow? And what's the meaning of the Agent 19 SHIELD watch?
TV SERIES
IGN

Hawkeye Episode 6 Review

This review contains spoilers for episode 6 of Marvel's Hawkeye, ‘So This Is Christmas?’, now available to view on Disney+. To remind yourself of where we left off, check out our review of Hawkeye episode 5. Is there a better Christmas gift than a fantastic season finale? Because...
TV SERIES
IGN

The Hawkeye Finale's Biggest Moment Is a Direct Comic Book Reference

The biggest cliffhanger in Hawkeye's finale appears to be a direct reference to a Marvel comic storyline – and could hint at the future of some of its characters in the MCU. Warning: This story contains full spoilers for Hawkeye Episode 6, and speculation about the upcoming Echo series. Proceed at your own risk!
TV SERIES
Variety

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Becomes First Pandemic-Era Movie to Smash $1 Billion Milestone Globally

“Spider-Man: No Way Home” unwrapped the best Christmas gift of all, becoming the first pandemic-era movie to cross $1 billion at the global box office. Sony’s comic-book epic has eclipsed that milestone in a near-record 12 days, tying with 2015’s “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” as the third-fastest film to reach the billion-dollar benchmark. Only 2018’s “Avengers: Infinity War” and 2019’s “Avengers: Endgame” were quicker, smashing the coveted tally in 11 and five days, respectively. It’s impressive that “Spider-Man: No Way Home” managed to blow past $1 billion in ticket sales worldwide given the rapidly spreading omicron variant of COVID-19. But, so...
MOVIES
Variety

Box Office: ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Eyes Huge $100 Million in Second Weekend as ‘Sing 2’ and ‘Matrix 4’ Battle for No. 2

“Spider-Man: No Way Home” is unwrapping another big box office bounty on Christmas. The grand finale in Sony’s Tom Holland-led superhero trilogy added another $19.6 million from 4,336 domestic theaters on Friday, putting the film on pace to earn $92 million to $100 million over the traditional weekend. Those are huge box office receipts at a time when several new films (such as “The Matrix Resurrections,” “Sing 2” and “The King’s Man,” among others) are opening nationwide to notable ticket sales. Despite growing concerns over the omicron variant of COVID-19, the overall domestic box office will reach its highest levels for...
MOVIES

