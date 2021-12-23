How The Matrix Programmed 21st Century Blockbusters

Season 1 of Marvel's Hawkeye on Disney+ may have wrapped up but not without leaving us with some burning questions about what happened in the end and what it sets up for the future. Here's a breakdown of everything you need to know about Kate Bishop, Clint Barton, Maya Lopez, Yelena Belova, Kingpin, and that mysterious watch. Arguably the most shocking moment of the finale came between Maya and the Kingpin. She had found out in the previous episode that Wilson Fisk was the one who gave Ronin the tip that led to her father's death, so can you really blame her for seeking vengeance? The outcome of their confrontation is shocking, but given how actor Vincent D'Onofrio only just reprised his role as Kingpin from Netflix's canceled Daredevil series, we figure this is just the beginning of his MCU journey. And there is a Kingpin story from the comics that may give us a hint of where this is all going... Other topics we include in this video include: Where will Maya Lopez appear next? What's next for Kate Bishop? What do the events of Hawkeye mean for Yelena Belova, a.k.a. the new Black Widow? And what's the meaning of the Agent 19 SHIELD watch?

