Urgent action Americans need to take NOW which affects payments

By Joy Dumandan
The US Sun
The US Sun
 4 days ago
THERE is more relief for people still paying back their student loans.

President Biden is extending the payment pause on federal student loan repayments.

The student loan moratorium was set to expire on January 31, 2022.

The Biden administration extended the pause until May 1, 2022.

That means payments will not resume until mid-2022.

Interest rates on the loans will remain at 0%.

The president cited the ongoing challenges student loan borrowers continue to face related to the pandemic.

The previous January 2022 extension was described by the US Department of Education (DOE) as the final extension.

What does this extension mean?

People with federal student loans will continue to have their balances frozen.

No payments are required, which has been the case since the pause went into effect in March 2020.

During this time, interest has stopped adding up.

Any collections on defaulted debt have been placed on hold.

What should you do now?

The pause on student loan payments will help 41million borrowers save $5billion per month, according to the DOE.

It's encouraging borrowers to use this time to prepare for student loan repayments when they resume in May 2022.

Here's what you can do now:

Update your account information: Confirm that the information on your student loan account is up-to-date with your address, phone number and email.

Rethink your payment strategy: Check to see if your current repayment plan works with your financial situation. If not, begin researching and reach out to your loan service provider for help.

Prioritize financial goals: Use the next five months to focus on your budget and how to use your money wisely, such as paying down high-interest debt, building an emergency fund, and contributing to your retirement fund.

Make a budget: As you get closer to payments resuming, you want to make sure it doesn't take you by surprise. See how the payments fit into your current budget and begin making adjustments now for the added expense come May.

Payment amount and due date

The DOE explains once the payment pause ends, you will receive your billing statement or other notice at least 21 days before your payment is due.

This notice will include your payment amount and due date.

If you would like an estimate earlier, you can reach out to your loan servicer for that information.

If you were on autopay for your loans, auto-debit payments will not restart automatically.

The DOE says your servicer should be contacting you before the payment pause ends to confirm whether you want to stay on auto-debit.

We explain further student loans and payments.

Plus, how do student loans affect your taxes.

