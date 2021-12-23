Oxford school shooting suspect's parents say they didn't know their son had planned to open fire on classmates

James Crumbley, right, looks towards his wife Jennifer Crumbley during a court hearing in Rochester Hills, Mich., Dec. 14, 2021. Carlos Osorio/AP Photo

Michigan shooting suspect's parents said they didn't know their son planned to open fire on classmates, their attorney said in a court filings.

James and Jennifer Crumbley filed a motion for their bond to be lowered to $100,000.

Their co-counsel, told the court they will not have contact with witnesses and are willing to wear an ankle monitor.

The Oxford, Michigan, school shooting suspect's parents say they didn't know their son had planned to open fire on classmates last month, their attorneys said in court documents seen by Insider.

Their co-counsel, Shannon Smith and Mariell Lehman, filed a motion in the Oakland County District Court on Wednesday requesting to have the couple's bonds lowered from $500,000 to $100,000. The attorneys cited that the parents are not a threat to the community and don't have $500,000.

"The Crumbleys, like every parent and community member, are devastated by the school shooting on November 30, 2021," Smith and Lehman wrote in the filings. "The last thing they expected was that a school shooting would take place, or that their son would be responsible. This situation is entirely devastating."

Smith told the court her clients would wear electronic ankle monitors if they were released from jail.

The Crumbleys' attorneys did not immediately return Insider's request for comment on the filing.

James and Jennifer Crumbley are charged with four counts of involuntary manslaughter and are accused of making a gun accessible to their 15-year-old son before the shooting at Oxford High School last month.

Four students were killed in the shooting and six others, including a teacher, were injured.

Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald previously said the gun the suspect is accused of using in the shooting was a gift from his parents.

McDonald also said that the Crumbleys were called to the school to talk about concerning notes their son was seen writing in class.

The Crumbleys did not take their son home after the meeting and instead told school officials to send him back to class, McDonald said.

McDonald said that after Jennifer Crumbley heard about the shooting, she texted her son , "Don't do it."

Smith and Lehman wrote in court documents that Jennifer Crumbley did send the text message to her son the day of the shooting, but said the text was sent over concerns her son would harm himself.

The Crumbleys have pleaded not guilty in the case.

Their son has been charged as an adult with four counts of murder, one count of terrorism, and other crimes.