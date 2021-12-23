'Unabomber' transferred to US federal medical facility

Theodore Kaczynski, known as the 'Unabomber,' in a 1998 file photo /AFP/File

Theodore Kaczynski, the man known as the "Unabomber" who killed three people and injured 23 others during a 17-year mail bombing spree, has been transferred from a maximum security prison to a facility for inmates with health problems.

Kaczynski, 79, has been serving a life sentence without possibility of parole at a supermax prison in Florence, Colorado, following his 1998 guilty plea.

But the Bureau of Prisons website currently lists his location as FMC Butner, a federal medical center located in North Carolina.

A Bureau of Prisons spokeswoman told The Washington Post that Kaczynski had been transferred to FMC Butner on December 14 but declined to provide any details about his condition.

The Florence prison known as the "Alcatraz of the Rockies" where Kaczynski had been incarcerated houses other notorious inmates such as Mexican drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman, the British "shoe bomber" Richard Reid and would-be Al-Qaeda suicide pilot Zacarias Moussaoui.

Kaczynski, a Harvard graduate and onetime mathematics professor, sent 16 mail bombs between 1978 and 1995 in a quixotic campaign against modern technology, initially targeting universities and airlines.

The nickname "Unabomber" was derived from the acronym used by the Federal Bureau of Investigation to identify him.

Kaczynski conducted his crimes from an isolated cabin in the woods of Montana where he lived without running water or electricity.

Kaczynski's brother David eventually tipped off investigators to his location when he recognized the writing style used in the Unabomber's anti-technology manifesto published at the FBI's urging in 1995.

In September 1995, in exchange for pledging to stop his bombing campaign, The New York Times and The Washington Post published Kaczynski's lengthy manifesto on the evils of technology.

Kaczynski was captured in April 1996 and handed multiple life sentences without parole in 1998 -- a plea deal that helped him avoid the death penalty.

Diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia, Kaczynski was still deemed mentally competent to stand trial. He tried to fire his lawyers who wanted him to plead not guilty by reason of insanity.