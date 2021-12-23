ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kith Taps The Lox to Lead Its Latest New York Knicks Collection — Which Includes a New Nike Air Force 1

By Peter Verry
Footwear News
 4 days ago
The Kith and New York Knicks partnership continues.

For the sneaker fan, the latest range from the partnership features the Kith for Nike Air Force 1 Low , which is equipped with black uppers. The sneakers feature premium pebbled leather uppers that sit atop white midsoles and translucent outsoles. Also, the uppers include asymmetrical gradient blue and orange TPU Swoosh logos, which Kith said in a statement are a nod to Nike’s Air Force 1 designs from the early 2000s, as well as lateral heel NYC Swoosh logos and heel tab and insole redesigned Kith Air logos.

Beyond footwear, Kith worked with Nike and the Knicks on this season’s City Edition Uniform, which Kith said pays homage to the legacy of both the Knicks and the iconic Madison Square Garden. Additionally, Kith said the jersey will be accompanied by a custom court at MSG, which will be displayed during the games when the team wears this jersey — starting with the home game on Christmas Day.

The partnership will also yield an off-court apparel collection, a range that Kith said draws inspiration from the previous year’s collection but given a black makeover. The lineup is executed with black as the primary color with Kith and Nike logos in the New York Knicks blue and orange color palette.

The collection features Kith’s famed Madison jacket with blue and orange details, as well as the Coaches Jacket in the brand and retailer’s nylon crinkle plain weave. Also, nylon ripstop pants are included, as well as a crewneck and several T-shirts. The wool Low Crown Fitted from New Era in black with Kith featured within the Knicks triangular logo is also featured in the range.

To promote the range, Kith tapped New York rap icons The Lox for a campaign, photographed in Madison Square Garden.

The new Kith and Nike for New York Knicks collection arrives Christmas Day at all Kith shops and via Kith .com at 11 a.m. ET. There will also be a launch via Eu. Kith .com today.

