ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

France, Italy raise joint debt issuance idea for EU fiscal rule reform

Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago

By Jan Strupczewski

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - France and Italy said on Thursday the idea of more permanent joint EU debt issuance deserves an in-depth discussion when the 27-nation bloc reviews its fiscal rules next year, a suggestion likely to meet with resistance from Germany.

Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi and French President Emmanuel Macron wrote in a joint article in the Financial Times that the EU's 800 billion recovery fund, for which the bloc borrowed as a whole for the first time, has been a success that should serve as a blueprint for the future.

"New proposals will deserve in-depth discussion, not clouded by ideology, with the aim of better serving the interests of the EU as a whole," the two leaders wrote, with a link to a paper written by four economists, one of whom is Macron's adviser and another an adviser to Draghi.

The paper proposes that to deal with the surge in public debt after the COVID-19 pandemic, the EU could set up an EU Debt Management Agency which would buy from the European Central Bank debt issued during the pandemic by EU governments.

The agency would use money it raises on the market by issuing its own, EU debt, that would cost less than the national debt because the EU as a whole can borrow at better rates than individual countries.

"A debt assumption plan would consist of a gradual transfer of a portion of national public debts to a European Debt Management Agency. The Agency would receive contributions from national governments to cover future interest payments. The debt would clearly not be eliminated," the paper said.

"However, the fact that it will be intermediated by the European Agency will produce a reduction in the debt burden, given that the Agency will be able to issue debt at more favourable conditions than highly indebted countries," it said.

Germany has long been strongly opposed to joint debt issuance in the EU, citing EU treaties, its own constitution and concerns about assuming the responsibility for other countries' debts.

The coalition agreement of the new German government makes clear that joint borrowing for the recovery fund was a one-off. The Netherlands, Finland and Austria also oppose the idea of more permanent joint debt issuance.

The paper referred to by the joint Macron-Draghi article said the EU debt agency could buy the debt created during the 2020-2021 pandemic gradually over five years.

A table in the paper said Spain had added the most debt during 2020-2021, increasing its debt to GDP ratio by 24.1 points to 119.6% of GDP. Italy was close behind with a 19.2 point increase to 153.5% and France added 17.8 points to 115.3%.

"The Agency would pay for the sovereign bonds acquired with newly-issued Agency bonds, using reference market prices for EU bonds of similar maturities. After the Agency bonds reach maturity, the Agency will refinance them on the market," the paper said.

(Reporting by Jan Strupczewski; Editing by Giles Elgood)

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

Polish president vetoes media law slammed by US

Following pressure from the EU and US, Polish President Andrzej Duda on Monday vetoed a media ownership law that critics said was aimed at silencing the US-owned news channel TVN24. That would have forced US group Discovery to sell a majority stake in TVN, one of Poland's biggest private TV networks, and its news channel TVN24.
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

Changes to Belarusian Constitution may extend leader's rule

Belarus' authorities on Monday released a draft document proposing amendments to the country's constitution that may allow authoritarian President Alexander Lukashenko to further cement his grip on power after months of mass protests and remain in office until 2035. The proposed amendments are published on the president's official website and the website of the state news agency Belta, and Belarusians are encouraged to submit their comments, suggestions and opinions about the changes. The amendments bring back limits on presidential terms that had been abolished during Lukashenko's tenure, allowing a president only two five-year terms in office. The restriction, however,...
POLITICS
Reuters

Staff at BNP's Italian bank stage first strike since 1990s

MILAN, Dec 27 (Reuters) - Workers at BNL, the Italian arm of French banking group BNP Paribas (BNPP.PA), went on strike for the first time since the 1990s on Monday in protest at back office and IT staff cuts. Italian banking unions said the strike was "a great success", adding...
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mario Draghi
Person
Emmanuel Macron
cdcgamingreports.com

Italy’s 2022 Budget Law contains no gambling reforms

Italy’s Budget Law for 2022 has been approved without any gambling sector amendments being adopted by Parliament. The result will see no legislative progress for Italy’s gambling sector that requires definitive resolutions on betting shop, gaming machine and online gambling concessions. Without Budget Law amendments, 2022 points to...
GAMBLING
Reuters

French PM to announce new COVID-19 measures at 1915 CET

PARIS, Dec 27 (Reuters) - French Prime Minister Jean Castex and Health Minister Olivier Veran will give details on new measures in the fight against the COVID-19 epidemic at a news conference at 1915 CET (1815 GMT), Castex's office said on Monday. On Saturday, France registered a new daily high...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Union#Sovereign Debt#Public Debt#Italy#Italian#French#The Financial Times#Eu Debt Management Agency#Central Bank#The European Agency
The Guardian

Polish deputy PM says Germany wants to turn EU into ‘fourth reich’

The head of Poland’s ruling party, Jarosław Kaczyński, has said Germany is trying to turn the EU into a federal “German fourth reich”. Speaking to the far-right Polish newspaper GPC, the head of the Law and Justice party (PiS) said some countries “are not enthusiastic at the prospect of a German fourth reich being built on the basis of the EU”.
POLITICS
Reuters

UK warns Russia against 'strategic mistake', welcomes talks

LONDON, Dec 23 (Reuters) - British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss on Thursday repeated her warning to Russia that any incursion into Ukraine would be a costly mistake, but welcomed Moscow's willingness to enter talks. "Any Russian incursion would be a massive strategic mistake and would be met with strength, including...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
Country
Finland
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Europe
Country
Germany
Country
Netherlands
Reuters

Oman outlook improved on higher oil and fiscal reforms - Fitch

DUBAI, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Ratings agency Fitch said on Monday it had revised Oman's outlook to "stable" from "negative" as higher oil prices and fiscal reforms improve the balance sheet of the heavily indebted Gulf state. "The revision of the outlook reflects actual improvements in, and the expected evolution...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
dallassun.com

Ukraine, Georgia & Moldova issue joint statement on EU

The leaders of Ukraine, Georgia, and Moldova have published a joint statement calling on the European Union to officially recognize and acknowledge the 'sovereign choice? of the three nations to become members of the bloc. Ukraine, Georgia, and Moldova are part of the Eastern Partnership initiative, alongside Azerbaijan and Armenia....
POLITICS
lonelyplanet.com

Italy to toughen entry rules for EU and UK travelers

Italy will tightened its entry restrictions and extend its state of emergency until January 31, 2022 as the Omicron strain of COVID-19 continues to present uncertainty for travel. As of December 16, people from European Union countries must now take a COVID-19 test before traveling to Italy regardless of vaccination...
TRAVEL
Reuters

EU to allow joint gas buying, plots low-carbon gas shift

BRUSSELS, Dec 15 (Reuters) - The European Commission on Wednesday proposed rules allowing EU countries to jointly buy strategic reserves of gas, under plans that would also bolster gas storage and aim to add more low-carbon gases to the network. European Union countries including Spain, Greece and Romania have called...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
dallassun.com

What France's position on China means for the EU

As France inks bilateral agreements with China and the EU presidency moves to Paris, Europe's outlook may remain mainly focused west across the Atlantic, but its eastward glances are getting ever longer. Last week, the United States announced a "diplomatic boycott" of February's 2022 Beijing Winter Games over the Chinese...
POLITICS
Reuters

Reuters

256K+
Followers
259K+
Post
121M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy