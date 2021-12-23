ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Denzel Washington: Spirit of God is throughout A Journal for Jordan 

By Heather Hamilton
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 4 days ago

A ctor and director Denzel Washington said his faith influenced many decisions while making his latest film, A Journal for Jordan .

The movie, based on the writings of Army 1st Sgt. Charles Monroe King, who was killed in action in Iraq in 2006, hits theaters Christmas Day.


“The spirit of God is throughout the film,” Washington told Religion News Service . “That was a part of every decision, hopefully, that I tried to make. I wanted to please God, and I wanted to please Charles.”

First Sgt. Charles King left behind his partner, Dana Canedy, and their son, Jordan. Canedy first shared King’s story in a New York Times article before it became a book that led to the film.


"There are themes in the journal that come through: his dedication to military service, his absolute respect for women, which is one of the things that comes through the most, and his religious faith,” Canedy said. “He put Bible verses in there for Jordan.”

Washington and Canedy noted the important theme of true love that is woven throughout the film.

“It’s cliche to say, but I’m a living witness, having gotten to know Dana,” Washington said. “True love never dies. That’s what they have — not had — have.”

