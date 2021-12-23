20-year-old dies in overnight shooting in Newport News

A man was found dead in a vehicle early Thursday morning in Newport News, according to police.

Officers initially responded to a report of a shooting around 12:38 a.m. on the 1100 block of 22nd Street.

There, police located a man inside a vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials later identified him as Shaun Golden, 20, of Hampton.

No other information is available at this time. This is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information that can assist in the investigation is encouraged to call the anonymous Crime Line at 1- 888-LOCK-U-UP.

Lyndon German, frederick.german@virginiamedia.com