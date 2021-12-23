ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Germany, France urge all sides to respect eastern Ukraine ceasefire

 4 days ago
BERLIN, Dec 23 (Reuters) - Germany and France called on both the Ukrainian government forces and Russia-backed separatists in eastern Ukraine to respect the restoration of a full ceasefire, their foreign ministries said in a joint statement on Thursday.

"We urge the sides to respect the ceasefire and to continue discussions on further steps in the humanitarian field, e.g. the opening of crossing points and the exchange of detainees, along with the rest of the Conclusions of the 2019 Paris Summit," the ministries said.

Reporting by Sarah Marsh; Editing by Maria Sheahan

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

