ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

What’s your risk of getting COVID during holiday gatherings? Check this interactive map

By Addy Bink, Nexstar Media Wire
CBS 42
CBS 42
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bLSoX_0dUbZpiL00

(NEXSTAR) – As many Americans prepare to gather with friends and family for the holidays, COVID-19 cases continue to rise. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports cases and hospitalizations have increased in recent weeks, largely due to the omicron variant, which now makes up more than 70% of new U.S. cases .

With COVID numbers on the rise, you may be wondering – how safe is your holiday gathering?

The CDC reports all but two states – Montana and South Carolina – have high levels of community transmission of COVID-19. Dr. Dan Shirley, an infectious disease physician with UW Health, tells Nexstar’s WFRV that while people are expected to gather for the holidays, they should take certain precautions. This includes avoiding large gatherings (and wearing a mask if you can’t avoid them) and asking yourself questions before getting together with family and friends.

Beware of these 5 early omicron symptoms, study says

“Is this a group of people that I know something about their immunity and vaccination status? Is it a situation where people can space out? Is the air flow good?”

The COVID-19 Event Risk Assessment Planning Tool by the Georgia Institute of Technology may also offer you some insight into the risks of gathering with groups this holiday season. The interactive map assesses the risk that one or more individuals with COVID is present in an event of various sizes, which can be adjusted with a slider. Using COVID, population, and vaccination data, the map displays the COVID risk by county.

For gatherings of 15 people, states in the Midwest and New England carry the greatest chance (25-50%) of at least one person having COVID-19. Some counties, like Tompkins, New York, and Pike, Illinois, have risk levels over 65%. Below is the risk assessment map of the continental U.S. for gatherings of 15 as of Tuesday, Dec. 21.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iCaIX_0dUbZpiL00
Screengrab of the COVID-19 Event Risk Assessment Planning Tool on Dec. 21, 2021. (Georgia Institute of Technology)

For gatherings of 20, risk levels rise in not only the Midwest and New England but in western states like Arizona and New Mexico. Four counties – Tompkins; Pike; De Baca, New Mexico; and Kent, Texas – have risk levels above 75%.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12IuCr_0dUbZpiL00
Screengrab of the COVID-19 Event Risk Assessment Planning Tool on Dec. 21, 2021. (Georgia Institute of Technology)

If you are attending a gathering of 50 people, the chances of at least one person having COVID-19 rises substantially in many counties. On the interactive map many counties become red, meaning the risk level is 75% or higher. With gatherings of 100, some states turn completely red. Even with events of just 10 people, the smallest group size the tool measures, every state has at least one county with a risk level between 1% and 25%.

In a Monday update, the CDC reported the U.S. has seen over 929,000 new cases of COVID-19 reported. This comes just days after the country surpassed 50 million total cases and 800,000 COVID-related deaths since the start of the pandemic.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS 42.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Illinois State
State
New Mexico State
State
Arizona State
State
Montana State
The Independent

EXPLAINER: New easy-to-use COVID-19 pills come with a catch

Newly infected COVID-19 patients have two new treatment options that can be taken at home.But that convenience comes with a catch: The pills have to be taken as soon as possible once symptoms appear.The challenge is getting tested, getting a prescription and starting the pills in a short window.U.S. regulators authorized Pfizer s pill, Paxlovid, and Merck’s molnupiravir last week. In high-risk patients, both were shown to reduce the chances of hospitalization or death from COVID-19, although Pfizer's was much more effective. A closer look: WHO SHOULD TAKE THESE PILLS?The antiviral pills aren’t for everyone who gets a positive test....
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Cdc#Weather#Interactive Map#Nexstar#Americans#Uw Health
Kait 8

Protecting children too young for a COVID-19 vaccine during holiday gatherings

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Children under the age of five have not been approved yet for the COVID-19 vaccine. There are simple things you can do to protect them. “[It’s] better to keep groups down to a smaller number,” Dr. Guy Kline, a physician at Mercy’s Advanced Ambulatory Care Clinic says. “Maybe cut down 10 to 15.”
KIDS
uptownmessenger.com

Viewpoint: What health risks are you willing to take during the holidays?

Semi-retired businessman Leo Marsh and his daughter Helen rose early Wednesday morning to be among the first in line to receive the city’s free Covid-19 home testing kits. “While we are both fully vaccinated, we wanted to be able to test in advance of seeing family members and friends,” said Marsh, a former AT&T executive.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
ABC13 Houston

Exposed to COVID at a holiday gathering? What to know about quarantining, testing

NEW YORK -- So many families gathered this weekend, but COVID-19 didn't hide as Santa Claus was coming to town. The U.S. is now averaging 198,404 new coronavirua cases each day as of Sunday, the day after Christmas, according to new data from Johns Hopkins University. That's 47% higher than a week ago and the highest such number since Jan. 19.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Sports
WFMY NEWS2

The risk of gathering with others this holiday season

GREENSBORO, N.C. — As people gather for the holidays this week, health officials are urging people to get vaccinated and limit the size of gatherings. "I can’t emphasize enough that we limit our gatherings to people who have been vaccinated, in particular people who’ve had a booster shot," said Dr. Jeffrey Hatcher, the Chief Medical Officer for Cone Health. "There is lots of good evidence that (...) people who have had a booster vaccine do much better (with the omicron variant) than those who have only had two vaccines."
GREENSBORO, NC
The Progress-Index

With the new Covid-19 variant on the rise during the holiday season, here's what you can do to protect yourself

Cases of Covid-19 have gone steadily up since last month in Virginia. As of Dec. 19, the state currently has more than 21,000 confirmed and probable cases. In the Crater area health district, which includes Petersburg, Prince George, Dinwiddie, Hopewell, Sussex, Emporia, Greensville, and Surry, there have been a total of 435 deaths since the start of the pandemic. Chesterfield has the highest number of deaths in the Tri-Cities, at 596, followed by Petersburg, at 108.
PETERSBURG, VA
CBS 42

CBS 42

15K+
Followers
3K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

"CBS 42 is dedicated to providing central Alabama with ""Local Coverage You Can Count On"" for local, traffic, severe weather, sports, and breaking news at https://www.cbs42.com/"

 https://www.cbs42.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy