HARRISBURG – As we approach the end of 2021, what were some of the legislative highlights accomplished in Harrisburg? Lancaster County Sen. Scott Martin commented that there were many accomplishments approved in the last year to benefit Pennsylvanians. The Republican lawmaker highlighted the passage of a constitutional amendment that required legislative approval of emergency disaster proclamations beyond 30 days. Other legislative highlights, according to Sen. Martin, included passing measures to boost pediatric cancer research and renewing a substitute teachers program to help with a shortage of PA educators during the pandemic. He also cited legislation that allowed college athletes to use their name, image, and likeness outside their collegiate responsibilities to make money.

HARRISBURG, PA ・ 6 HOURS AGO