With director Lana Wachowski’s The Matrix Resurrections opening in theaters and streaming on HBO Max starting Wednesday, December 22nd, I recently got to speak with Keanu Reeves (Neo) and Carrie-Anne Moss (Trinity) about making the highly anticipated sequel. During the brief but fun interview, they revealed which scene was the toughest to film in The Matrix movies (spoiler: it has to do with the pod scenes), when they each realized how much Trinity means to so many people, and how John Wick director Chad Stahelski ended up playing “Handsome Chad” in the film. If you’re not aware, Stahelski worked on the original Matrix films as Reeves’ stunt double and also was a stunt coordinator on The Matrix Reloaded and The Matrix Revolutions.

MOVIES ・ 7 DAYS AGO