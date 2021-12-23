ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kanawha County, WV

WATCH: Kanawha deputies searching for Chelyan break-in suspect

By Bailey Brautigan
 4 days ago

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a subject from a break-in at Paul White Chevrolet in Chelyan during the early morning hours of Wednesday, December 22.

Below are still images from surveillance video in an office at the dealership.

Anyone with information can call 304-357-0169, email the office at tips@kanawhasheriff.us, message them through social media, or anonymously send them information through their website at www.kanawhasheriff.us .

Kanawha County, WV
