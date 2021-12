Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges has been placed in the COVID-19 health and safety protocols, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic. Bridges is the latest Hornet to enter protocols. In fact, he and PJ Washington were both placed in them to close out the week. Charlotte next plays Monday night, so it can be assumed both players will sit out, but that hasn't been confirmed just yet. Jalen McDaniels and Nick Richards should see upticks in minutes.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO