ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marketing

4 Lessons This Google VP Learned About Inclusivity in 2021: ‘We Must Own Our Blind Spots'

By Marvin Chow, Contributor, CNBC
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis year, I realized that not being racist isn't enough. It delivered urgency to be actively anti-racist in both my personal and professional life. But if 2020 jolted me awake, 2021 has kept me wired and restless. Ideals, priorities and values that were surfaced last year have stayed top of mind....

www.nbcdfw.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Here Are 5 Strategies to Make Virtual Meetings More Engaging

The ongoing pandemic has changed the way many Americans view work, with over 50% of employees preferring to split their time working in the office and at home. However, problems like virtual meeting fatigue and tech issues are causing many workers to become disengaged in hybrid and remote environments. CNBC Make It spoke with Jim Szafranski, CEO of communications software company Prezi, about the top concerns among hybrid workers.
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Google Meet#Dei#Vp Of Global Marketing
securelist.com

How and why do we attack our own Anti-Spam?

We often use machine-learning (ML) technologies to improve the quality of cybersecurity systems. But machine-learning models can be susceptible to attacks that aim to “fool” them into delivering erroneous results. This can lead to significant damage to both our company and our clients. Therefore, it is vital that we know about all potential vulnerabilities in our ML solutions and how to prevent attackers from exploiting them.
TECHNOLOGY
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

These 7 Books Helped Create the Trader Joe's Empire, From Philosophy to World War I Military Strategy

Joe Coulombe, the founder of Trader Joe's, turned a single store into a nationwide brand — and a small collection of books heavily influenced his success. In "Becoming Trader Joe," a posthumous memoir released earlier this year, Coulombe wrote that his entrepreneurial and managerial skills were shaped by seven books — on topics as myriad as economics, philosophy, marketing and even World War I military strategy.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

How the Metaverse Won Christmas

Meta, Facebook's parent company, had the most popular app in Apple's App Store on Christmas: the Oculus VR app. It's a sign Meta's virtual reality headset was one of the most popular technology gifts over the holidays. This gives Meta more opportunity to show customers the possibilities of its vision...
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Parenting
NewsBreak
Marketing
NewsBreak
Google
BlogHer

Why Evergreen Content Should Be Part of Your Blog Strategy

With the right strategy, digital content can be the gift that keeps on giving. Trending (i.e. time-sensitive) content can be an important part of your editorial plan, but evergreen content can perform long after publication. Evergreen content describes the content that continues to be useful to readers long after it’s published. For example, publishing a piece of content on the ‘Most Popular Baby Names in 2021’ will no longer be as relevant for an intrigued parent-to-be in 2022. But a piece on ‘Best Kid Jokes’ can remain relevant each year, since nothing about the topic is tied to a particular...
GOOGLE
Mental_Floss

Disinformation vs. Misinformation: What’s the Difference?

On the surface, disinformation and misinformation have a lot in common: They’re both types of false information. In fact, misinformation can sometimes be disinformation, and disinformation can give way to misinformation. But despite their similarities, the two terms aren’t exactly interchangeable. As Dictionary.com explains, misinformation is wrong information...
Gadget Flow

LG Display Media Chair combines a 55-inch OLED TV display with a reclining chair

Watch TV and relax at the same time with the LG Display Media Chair. Featuring a 55-inch OLED TV with a comfortable recliner, it provides an intimate, personal viewing experience. The screen sports a curvature radius of 1,500R for a viewable angle for watchers. All the while, the LG Display Media Chair boasts LG’s built-in sound technology, Cinematic Sound OLED. This technology creates vibrations to intensify the sound without the need for external speakers. As a result, it produces a lifelike experience for all. Moreover, this high-tech chair pivots to allow the screen to rotate between vertical and horizontal orientations at the touch of a button. So you can optimize the OLED technology to fit whatever content you’re watching. Overall, create a fully rounded watching experience with this smart chair.
ELECTRONICS
The Conversation U.S.

What will 2022 bring in the way of misinformation on social media? 3 experts weigh in

At the end of 2020, it seemed hard to imagine a worse year for misinformation on social media, given the intensity of the presidential election and the trauma of the COVID-19 pandemic. But 2021 proved up to the task, starting with the Jan. 6 insurrection and continuing with copious amounts of falsehoods and distortions about COVID-19 vaccines. To get a sense of what 2022 could hold, we asked three researchers about the evolution of misinformation on social media. Absent regulation, misinformation will get worse Anjana Susarla, Professor of Information Systems, Michigan State University While misinformation has always existed in media – think of the...
INTERNET

Comments / 0

Community Policy