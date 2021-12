The buck comes to a full stop at your bed, where you spend most of your life. It is your sanctuary, the place you retreat to every night after another day of working for the man. But four years in college and a few years after that spent sharing an apartment with an unfriendly roomie might have gotten you used to hand-me-down sheets, dorm-appropriate blankets, and impulse-decision duvet covers from Target. It probably would've taken almost flatlining upon the sight of bed bugs making their way across your sheets for you to replace them. That’s not how you want to behave now that you’re owning a home or renting a one bedroom.

