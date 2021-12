Emerging studies suggest the application of self-regulation learning (SRL) to improve generalization abilities in poststroke patients. SRL has been proposed to have an added effect on computer-aided cognitive training (CACT). This study aimed to examine the efficacy of an intervention combining computer-aided SRL (CA-SRL) training and CACT for generalization abilities and cognitive function in patients with poststroke cognitive impairment (PSCI). A total of 75 patients recruited from a rehabilitation centre were randomly assigned to a CA-SRL group, demonstration learning (DL) group and traditional learning (TL) group. Finally, 72 patients were included in the analysis. Over 3 weeks, the patients in these three groups underwent CA-SRL or DL training combined with cognitive training. After the intervention, all outcomes significantly improved (P"‰<"‰0.05). The CA-SRL group showed better improvements in all trained tasks among the groups, especially in "wash the dishes" and "change the bed". The results of the analysis for generalization abilities showed that CA-SRL group patients obtained the highest scores among the groups in untrained tasks. The mean changes in the Montreal Cognitive Assessment in both the CA-SRL and TL groups were significantly higher than those in the DL group (P"‰<"‰0.001, P"‰="‰0.002) after adjusting for education level and Lawton Instrumental ADL Scale score. In general, the combination of CA-SRL and CACT is effective for PSCI patients and has a better effect on promoting skill generalization from cognitive gains than traditional training.

