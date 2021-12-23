ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Seven staffers who traveled with deputy Pentagon chief test positive for COVID-19

By Jordan Williams
The Hill
The Hill
 4 days ago
Seven staffers who traveled with Deputy Secretary of State Kathleen Hicks last week tested positive for COVID-19, the Pentagon announced.

Pentagon press secretary John Kirby said in a statement that staff were tested at the conclusion of the trip “out of an abundance of caution.”

Hicks and members of her immediate personal staff have all tested negative for COVID-19, he added.

“We have notified the proper authorities within the department, including all members of our traveling party, and contact tracing is being conducted,” Kirby said. “We are also contacting hotels, bases and support personnel who may have come in contact with the traveling party.”

News of the positive tests was first reported by Reuters. According to the outlet, the staff was vaccinated and tested before the trip.

The staff members who tested positive are quarantined, in keeping with guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Kirby said the guidelines were followed over the course of the trip, which includes “the stringent wearing of masks and social distancing where and when possible.”

“We continue to treat the prevention of the spread of COVID-19 with utmost seriousness and care,” Kirby said.

Hicks traveled to five states last week to meet with service members and military leaders at multiple military bases.

The deputy Pentagon chief visited the Selfridge Air National Guard Base in Michigan, then traveled to Colorado to visit the U.S. Northern Command, U.S. Space Command and the U.S. Space Force Space Training and Readiness Command.

Hicks also visited the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command in Hawaii, the Naval Amphibious Base Coronado in California and the U.S. Strategic Command in Nebraska.

Comments / 653

Vasilios
4d ago

testing positive for covid-19 because you got vaccinated I'm sorry I wouldn't want to be around that individual because you're a walking ticking time bomb that could spread another Varian are you just somebody that's contagious that's why I do not believe in this vaccination this is not something that you're not understanding testing positive for something should not be happy smiles on your face and say all I'm okay I'm alright no you're not all right you are a danger to the community it's not unvaccinated people actually are the safest people to be around why would I want to be around positive people that's carrying a deadly virus

Reply(143)
147
SD66
4d ago

if we tested for a cold, flu, sinus infection anything like we test for this. everyone would be positive for something. I am tired of hearing about positive results. 1. are the test accurate? 2. any deaths like the first variant, or just fatigue, sniffles with this variant? 3. any hospitalizations? 3. aren't all these folks vaxd and bolstered. can we just stop the hysteria.

Reply(8)
80
Self Reliance
4d ago

I am getting sick and tired of news articles stating so n so tested positive for Covid. Why is this even news anymore?

Reply(6)
104
Related
Boston Globe

‘Should we just send one to every American?’: Psaki faces backlash over response to whether rapid tests should be mailed to all

In a testy exchange with NPR reporter Mara Liasson over whether the Biden administration should be delivering rapid coronavirus tests to every household amid a new COVID-19 surge, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki delivered an answer that many — particularly those in the medical community — viewed as “dismissive,” “flippant,” and “cringeworthy.”
Army Times

Army reports the most racist extremism cases, Marines the most anti-government

Even before the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, Congress ordered the Defense Department to do a better job reporting and tracking extremist behavior among troops. The first public release of available statistics shows hundreds of investigations carried out in the first nine months of the year, according to a DoD inspector general report published Wednesday.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Daily Mail

Biden is slammed for waiting till TUESDAY to announce new COVID restrictions as Omicron grips nation and after VP Harris admitted administration did NOT see variant coming: Cases double across US in 24 HOURS

President Joe Biden will wait until Tuesday to announce new COVID measures to fight the rapidly spreading Omicron variant as he spends the weekend in his native Delaware while cases double in the past 24 hours and after Vice President Kamala Harris said the administration did not see the variant coming.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Fox News

Navy destroyer second-in-command relieved of duty over refusal to get vaccinated or tested for COVID-19

An unvaccinated top-ranking officer for U.S. Navy destroyer USS Winston S. Churchill was relieved of duty Friday night over his refusal to get tested for COVID-19. Speaking to Fox News national security correspondent Jennifer Griffin, a senior US Navy official familiar with the situation said Commander Lucian Kins, the Arleigh Burke-class Navy ship's number-two officer, refused to get vaccinated or tested.
MILITARY
Fox News

Marine Corps discharges 103 active duty personnel for defying Pentagon's COVID-19 vaccine mandate

The military on Thursday discharged 103 Marines who refused to get a COVID-19 vaccine in defiance of a Pentagon mandate. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin on Aug. 25 directed all military branches to ensure service members receive the vaccine as numbers surged over the summer. The deadlines for each branch of the military passed as of Dec. 15, and disciplinary action appeared to immediately follow.
MILITARY
AOL Corp

Judge blocks last remaining Biden admin COVID vaccine rule

(Reuters) - A federal judge on Tuesday blocked the last of the Biden administration's COVID-19 vaccine mandates for businesses, saying the government exceeded it authority with a requirement that millions of employees of federal contractors be inoculated. The ruling was the latest setback for President Biden, who announced a series...
CONGRESS & COURTS
news4sanantonio.com

$2.9B of US military gear now in the hands of Taliban, says watchdog group

WASHINGTON (TND) — Billions of dollars in equipment was left behind in Afghanistan following the U.S. withdrawal earlier this year, and now finding its way into the hands of the Taliban. Auditors at watchdog group Open the Books found $2.9 billion of U.S. military gear and training were provided to Afghan security forces.
MILITARY
MilitaryTimes

One fully vaccinated service member has died of COVID-19 complications

Until recently, the Defense Department had been reporting that no fully vaccinated service members had died of COVID-19 complications, though two had been partially vaccinated when they contracted the novel coronavirus. Without identifying the individual, a spokesman told Military Times on Wednesday that one breakthrough case has proved fatal. “A...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Navy Times

DC Guard official says the Army is lying about its role in deploying troops on Jan. 6

Another D.C. National Guard official is alleging that top Army officers tried to stall mobilization of Guard troops in response to the Capitol insurrection on Jan. 6. Writing on behalf of the then-D.C. Guard adjutant general, former staff judge advocate Army Col. Earl Matthews sent a 36-page memo, first reported by Politico, to the House Oversight and Reform Committee on Wednesday, questioning the Pentagon’s official timeline of that day and specifically calling out a recently released Defense Department inspector general report that found officials took appropriate action in response to the riot at the Capitol.
MILITARY
