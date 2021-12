Some Wheel of Fortune fans are outraged after a contestant missed out on a new car on Tuesday's show due to a timing rule that many were unaware of. Contestant Charlene made it to the final round, where the category was "What are you doing?" Though she at first guessed a wrong answer -- "choosing the right card" -- she eventually said the right phrase, which was "choosing the right word." However, host Pat Sajak said that because she paused too long in between guesses, she would not get the prize, which was an Audi Q3.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 4 DAYS AGO