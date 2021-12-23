New Fresno County child welfare building to open in the spring

Action News has learned the Fresno County building that will house children waiting for foster homes is on track to open its doors next spring.

The new child welfare building will be located in Clovis.

The county is currently using the old University Medical Center as a temporary shelter.

Fresno County was criticized earlier this year for having kids sleep on yoga mats, on top of desks, and the ground in offices.

The construction at the new site would need to be complete before kids and teens are allowed in.