Winston-salem, NC

Man accused of killing 1-year-old boy in Winston-Salem arrested

By Justyn Melrose
 4 days ago

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — The man accused of killing a 1-year-old boy in Winston-Salem is now behind bars, according to police.

At about 4:20 a.m. on July 27, Winston-Salem police, fire and EMS crews responded to a report of “unknown trouble” on the 1200 block of Peachtree Street.

At the scene, officers found a 1-year-old boy, named Thomas Ryan Jones Thompson, in medical distress. Despite efforts to save his life, the child died.

Detectives determined that the child was in the care of Fernanda Lavon Jones at the time. Officers say that they are not related even though they share similar last names.

The autopsy showed that the child died of blunt force trauma, and investigators ruled the death a homicide.

Before 9 a.m. Thursday, investigators arrested Jones at his home. He is charged with felony child abuse inflicting serious physical injury and murder.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700, Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800 or En Espanol (336) 728-3904. The Text-A-Tip Program can be reached at (336) 276-1717 and allows you to anonymously text tips, photos and videos to the Winston-Salem Police Department. You can also view “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County” on Facebook.

muah ha ha
3d ago

take that rascal out in the swamp put em on his knees and tie him to a stump let the rattlers and the bugs and the alligators do the rest

Robert Soforreal Smart
4d ago

very sad that anybody would do harm to a baby.I hope justice is served to the full extinct.

