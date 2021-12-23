ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Contestant 421

Voices of Monterey Bay
Voices of Monterey Bay
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

My wife is from a nation that will remain unnamed. But they love kimchi a whole bunch and it is directly south of North Korea. Additional hint: It is the setting for the very popular worldwide TV series “Squid Game.” If you’ve seen it, you might get a kick out of...

voicesofmontereybay.org

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Bill Gates says the worst part of the pandemic is coming and he's canceled his holiday plans because close friends have tested positive for COVID-19

Bill Gates warned his millions of Twitter followers to brace themselves for the worst part of the pandemic and announced that he canceled his holiday plans after his close friends tested positive for COVID-19. In a series of tweets posted on Tuesday, the Microsoft co-founder told his 56.5 million followers...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Healthline

New Opioids Called Nitazenes May Be 20 Times Stronger Than Fentanyl

A potent synthetic opioid class called nitazenes has been discovered after people overdosed on them. The nitazene class of medication was created over 60 years ago as a potential pain-relief medication, according to the. . Medical experts say this opioid may be up to 20 times more powerful than fentanyl.
PHARMACEUTICALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hazmat Suits#The U S State Department#The State Department#Covid
The Independent

GOP House candidate suggests executing top US general on television

A Republican candidate for the House of Representatives has suggested that the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff should face a court-martial and be executed on live television if found guilty. Noah Malgeri, a GOP candidate from Nevada with a law degree from George Washington University, made the comments about Gen Mark Milley in a Facebook Live interview with Veterans in Politics, a right-leaning organisation whose website displays members of the right-wing Oath Keepers militia group posing on its homepage. Mr Malgeri himself is a US Army veteran.“We don’t need a congressional commission to investigate the crimes of Mark...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
dallassun.com

Pope reveals what's almost satanic about Covid-19 pandemic

Pope Francis offered a strongly worded rebuke to those who abuse women and children in their own home, saying such people were universally seen as evildoers. Domestic violence is on the rise due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The remarks by the pontiff were among the Catholic Church's most stringent condemnations...
RELIGION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
AFP

US pastor who appeared in drag on TV loses ministry

A US pastor who made a brief television appearance in drag, wearing a huge pink wig and sequined leotard, has been removed from his ministry, a local church official in Indiana said Wednesday. Wearing high-heeled thigh boots, lipstick and purple eyeshadow and with a crucifix around his neck, Craig Duke, 62, made a big splash on the HBO show "We're Here," at least among his horrified parishioners. The Methodist reverend described the appearance as "an incredibly wonderful, refreshing, deepening, powerful spiritual experience," in an interview with the Religion News Service. But he quickly found himself in hot water with his flock.
RELIGION
hngn.com

Kamala Harris Says She Cannot Leave Washington Because of the Coronavirus But No One Is Buying it

Kamala Harris has been under critics calling her the worst vice president in the office with the worst poll numbers than President Biden. Saying that staying in Washington due to the pandemic is her excuse for not dealing with domestic issues but was not cutting it her with critics. Her inaction was, according to observers in this crisis, the past year was lamentable, and all she just laughed it off.
WASHINGTON STATE
The Independent

Reports: Myanmar troops burn alive 11 in retaliation attack

Myanmar government troops raided a small northwestern village, rounding up civilians, binding their hands and then burning them alive in apparent retaliation for an attack on a military convoy, according to witnesses and other reports. A video of the aftermath of Tuesday's attack showed the charred bodies of 11 victims, some believed to be teenagers, lying in a circle amid what appeared to be the remains of a hut in Done Taw village in Sagaing region. Outrage spread as the graphic images were shared on social media over what appeared to be the latest of increasingly brutal military attacks...
MILITARY
Laredo Morning Times

You Will Soon, Finally, Be Able to Renew Your Passport Online

Passport renewal has become a bit of a sore subject as wait times have hovered pretty consistently between 12 and 18 weeks, even for expedited applications, for the entirety of the pandemic. In October, it was reported that routine processing was down to just 11 weeks, then a cause for celebration, though still a departure from the standard 6- to 8-week wait time from pre-pandemic days.
U.S. POLITICS
Travel + Leisure

Passports Are About to Get More Expensive — Here's What Travelers Will Pay

The U.S. Department of State is set to increase the cost of passports next week, making it even more expensive to get or renew a passport. Starting Dec. 27, the fee for a passport book will increase by $20, according to the State Department. The price increase is in addition to the current application fee of $110 for an adult passport and the $60 people can pay to expedite their applications.
U.S. POLITICS
Complex

North Korea Bans Laughing for 11 Days to Mark Anniversary of Former Leader Kim Jong Il’s Death

North Korea has banned laughing for 11 days to mark the 10th anniversary of the death of Kim Jong Un’s father and predecessor, Kim Jong Il, the Guardian reports. “During the mourning period, we must not drink alcohol, laugh or engage in leisure activities,” a resident of the northeastern city of Sinuiju told Radio Free Asia’s Korean Service. “In the past many people who were caught drinking or being intoxicated during the mourning period were arrested and treated as ideological criminals. They were taken away and never seen again.”
ASIA
Voices of Monterey Bay

Voices of Monterey Bay

Monterey, CA
364
Followers
438
Post
48K+
Views
ABOUT

Voices of Monterey Bay is a not-for-profit bilingual news organization serving Monterey and Santa Cruz counties.

 https://voicesofmontereybay.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy