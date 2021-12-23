Miller in governor’s race

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Confirming rumors that have circulated for months, Huntington auto dealer Chris Miller has filed pre-candidacy paperwork to run for Governor in 2024.

Miller, son of Republican Congresswoman Carol Miller, completed the necessary documents and filed them with the Secretary of State’s office this morning in Charleston Carol Miller, a former state legislator, is identified as a Christian conservative Republican Congressional Representative. She was a solid President Donald Trump supporter.

Chris Miller is also known as a conservative GOP businessman.

The Millers are best known for their association with legendary Huntington auto dealerships with the Dutch Miller name. Dutch Miller is Carol Miller’s father-in-law and Chris Miller’s grandfather.

Miller chose to prefile during the Christmas-New Year’s period, typically a slow news cycle.

More details to follow in this weekend’s Gregory’s Web.