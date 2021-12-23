ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, WV

Miller in governor’s race

By Ron Gregory
Lootpress
Lootpress
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cOJV5_0dUbXu3Y00

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Confirming rumors that have circulated for months, Huntington auto dealer Chris Miller has filed pre-candidacy paperwork to run for Governor in 2024.

Miller, son of Republican Congresswoman Carol Miller, completed the necessary documents and filed them with the Secretary of State’s office this morning in Charleston Carol Miller, a former state legislator, is identified as a Christian conservative Republican Congressional Representative. She was a solid President Donald Trump supporter.

Chris Miller is also known as a conservative GOP businessman.

The Millers are best known for their association with legendary Huntington auto dealerships with the Dutch Miller name. Dutch Miller is Carol Miller’s father-in-law and Chris Miller’s grandfather.

Miller chose to prefile during the Christmas-New Year’s period, typically a slow news cycle.

More details to follow in this weekend’s Gregory’s Web.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Lootpress

It’s ‘Miller Time’

We’ve reached the December holidays just as the Miller Political Dynasty is poised to make its presence felt. Auto dealer Chris Miller of Huntington prefiled paperwork to run for Governor in 2024. Confirming months-long rumors, Miller filed pre-forms with the Secretary of State’s office last week. One office...
POLITICS
Lootpress

West Virginia Division of Highways continues work on Beckley intersection

BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Work should be complete next year on a West Virginia Division of Highways project to correct an awkward intersection in Beckley. In March 2021, the West Virginia Division of Highways awarded Triton Construction Inc. a contract for $6,716,500 to build two bridges and realign the intersection of Eisenhower Drive with Stanaford Road and Rural Acres Drive near the Appalachian Regional Hospital in Beckley. Stanaford Road and Rural Acres Drive both join Eisenhower drive at acute angles, making for an awkward intersection.
BECKLEY, WV
Lootpress

McConnell openly courts Manchin to leave Democrats, join GOP

WASHINGTON (AP) — Mitch McConnell is done with subtleties. The Senate Republican leader is putting his party’s courtship of Joe Manchin on full public display after the West Virginia Democrat’s fractious split with the White House over the president’s big social and environmental spending package. McConnell...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Lootpress

Gov. Justice allocates remaining CARES Act funds

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – During Thursday’s briefing, Gov. Justice took time to provide a detailed breakdown of the State’s allocation of remaining discretionary funds appropriated to the state by Congress through the CARES Act. Previous allocations of CARES Act dollars resulted in a remaining balance of approximately...
CHARLESTON, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Huntington, WV
City
Charleston, WV
Charleston, WV
Elections
Charleston, WV
Government
Lootpress

Manchin, Capito announce $623K for West Virginia Family, Veteran Housing Assistance

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – U.S. Senators Joe Manchin (D-WV) member of the Senate Veterans Affairs Committee (SVAC) and Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV), both members of the Senate Appropriations Committee, today announced $623,703 from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) for housing assistance in West Virginia. This funding will support the employees assisting West Virginians participating in the Family Self-Sufficiency (FSS) Program, which provides resources and training to improve their economic outcome. Additionally, this funding provides rental assistance to West Virginia Veterans and provides clinical Veterans Affairs (VA) services.
CHARLESTON, WV
Lootpress

Capito, Colleagues Request Biden Administration Provide Overdue Report on Composition & Vetting of Afghan Evacuees

WASHINGTON, D.C. (LOOTPRESS) – Today, U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.), Ranking Member of the Senate Homeland Security Appropriations Subcommittee, and other ranking members on committees with oversight of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) sent a letter to DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas requesting the overdue report on the composition and vetting of the more than 78,000 Afghans evacuated by U.S. forces.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donald Trump
Lootpress

Capito, Manchin Announce Additional 2016 Flood Relief Funds

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) — U.S. Senators Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.), Ranking Member of the Senate Environment and Public Works (EPW) Committee, and Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.), both members of the Senate Appropriations Committee, today announced $2,239,504 for the U.S. Forest Service (USFS) to help repair damage that occurred during the 2016 floods in West Virginia.
CHARLESTON, WV
Lootpress

Manchin, Capito announce $9.1 million strengthen West Virginia school meal programs

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – U.S. Senators Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV), members of the Senate Appropriations Committee, today announced $9,135,703 from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) to support West Virginia school meal programs and address supply chain disruptions. West Virginia will receive $6,110,3921 in supply chain assistance to help school districts purchase food for school meal programs. Additionally, West Virginia will receive $1,803,234 as part of the USDA Foods Purchases Program to help schools access domestically grown and produced foods for schools. West Virginia will also receive $1,222,078 as part of the new Local Food for Schools Cooperative Agreement Program that will strengthen West Virginia’s food supply chain.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Lootpress

Pack praises Justice

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) — Republican Delegate Larry Pack of Kanawha County, offered praise Tuesday for Gov. Jim Justice’s recommendation to use $48 million in CARES funding to help attract, train and teach nurses of all specialties. “My mother was a nurse, and I work in healthcare, so I...
CHARLESTON, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republican#State#Christian#Gop#Dutch
Lootpress

Lootpress

Beckley, WV
8K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Lootpress Media is an online news company providing news to viewers in West Virginia.

 http://www.lootpress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy