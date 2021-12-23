ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
County Health Director Quits Over ‘Daily Verbal Assaults’ and Death Threats

By Anna Venarchik
 4 days ago
After nearly 15 years of service, the health director of Franklin County, Missouri, has resigned due to verbal assaults and death threats that she’s faced throughout the pandemic. As...

A smart, speedy take on the news from around the world.

