Princess Charlene of Monaco has been battling ill health since the beginning of 2021. Earlier in the spring, she was affectively grounded in South Africa during a visit for one of her charities, following complications from a sinus infection. Several months later, she underwent surgery, and eventually, in early November, she made her long-awaited return to her adopted homeland - only to then leave again for further treatment, according to a statement at the time from her husband, Prince Albert.

CELEBRITIES ・ 18 DAYS AGO