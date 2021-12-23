Virtual guardian ad litem training begins in January

Anyone interested in having a better understanding of mental illness is encouraged to sign up for the next virtual Adult Mental Health First Aid training offered by Loudoun County. The free class is scheduled for January 5 & 6, 2022, 1:00 – 4:00 p.m. each day. The deadline to register is December 31, 2021.
Burrtec is scheduled to collect once-living Christmas trees through the first week of January. Christmas trees and foliage are set to be collected from Dec 26 through Jan. 7, according to officials. All trees collected by Burrtec must have all ornaments, tinsel, lights and stands removed, as well as having...
The Government Contract Assistance Program will be offering two training opportunities for learning about the Forest Service Virtual Incident Procurement/VIPR system. The sessions will cover all the steps from beginning, DUNs and SAM to making sure you are registered to status your equipment in IROC after award. The sessions will...
Let’s kick off the new year with nine unique, interactive, and entertaining virtual programs in January offered through The Lynn Kramer Village by the Shore at Jewish Family Service of Atlantic & Cape May Counties (JFS). Plan to invite your friends, family and neighbors to participate while continuing to...
The Community Prayer Tree will remain up throughout the Christmas season and into a portion of the new year. On Monday the last planned community event was held as members of First Christian Church sang Christmas songs and children from the church held a live nativity. The tree, which is...
With omicron hitting California just weeks ago many local communities including churches have brought awareness to their congregation about the omicron variant and how serious matters can get very fast.
In 2010, Kathy Vochoska found herself desperate for answers. Her 20-year-old son, Chris, was in kidney failure. They had exhausted all treatment options and the young college student began dialysis. “No one ever told us about living donation,” Vochoska recalled. “If people knew how tough dialysis is, it would open their eyes. The only good thing about it is that it is keeping a person alive.”
Gardening is an activity with many rewards, said David Trinklein, state horticulture specialist for University of Missouri Extension. “One of them is the satisfaction of sharing your plant knowledge with others. The Master Gardener program was initiated to do just that,” Trinklein said. Its motto, “helping others learn to grow,” emphasizes service to others as the program’s main objective, he said.
