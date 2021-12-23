Virtual guardian ad litem training begins in January

Gardening is an activity with many rewards, said David Trinklein, state horticulture specialist for the University of Missouri Extension. “One of them is the satisfaction of sharing your plant knowledge with others. The Master Gardener program was initiated to do just that,” Trinklein said. Its motto, “helping others learn to grow,” emphasizes service to others as the program’s main objective, he said.

