Starbucks Anticipates Busiest Day for Starbucks Card Purchases on December 23

(LOOTPRESS) – As customers finalize their holiday shopping, Starbucks anticipates the busiest day for purchases of Starbucks Cards on December 23, citing the perennial popularity of gift cards as one of the most popular gifts during the holiday season. Last year, more than 46 million Starbucks Cards, which includes both physical and digital cards, were purchased in the U.S. and Canada during the holiday season. Starbucks projects that nearly $3 billion will be loaded onto Starbucks Cards from October to December this year.

“For more than 20 years, Starbucks Cards have made the perfect gift for loved ones during the holiday season, and we’re on track for another record performance of Starbucks Card sales. We are predicting that December 23 will be our busiest day of the year for Starbucks Card sales as customers finalize their holiday gifting,” said Starbucks chief marketing officer Brady Brewer.

According to the National Retail Federation, 46% of shoppers plan to buy gift cards this holiday season, making it the second most popular gift. Moreover, gift card sales are expected to total $28.1 billion this holiday season as shoppers plan to buy three or four cards, spending an average of $48.92 per card.

Starbucks first gift cards debuted in stores in November 2001, and although gift cards had been available at Starbucks since 1994 as an alternative to paper gift certificates, Starbucks was among the first major retailers to offer a reloadable card. In 2001, Starbucks Cards became one of the most popular holiday gifts of the season, selling nearly 200,000 in the first week alone. For just a few dollars, customers could give a meaningful gift to loved ones, and the cards helped spread the word about Starbucks as its number of stores grew from more than 4,700 in 2001 to more than 33,000 stores today.

More than 1,500 Starbucks Card designs have been released over the 20 years of the program. Today, Starbucks Cards are available in a variety of designs in both physical and digital formats and can be loaded with $5 to $100. Physical Starbucks Cards are available year-round in dozens of designs at Starbucks stores in more than 40 countries around the world. They are also available in more than 100,000 locations outside Starbucks stores, including grocery stores and other retailers.

Starbucks eGift Cards are available for purchase on Starbucks.com and the Starbucks app, and customers can select from a variety of eGift designs, choose any amount between $5-$100, add a personal message, enter an email address and hit send.

Apple iPhone users who have the Starbucks app can text their holiday wishes, thanks, congratulations or just let a friend know they care by sending a Starbucks eGift using iMessage. Scroll through iMessage’s app ribbon at the bottom of the screen and select the Starbucks logo for “Starbucks Gifts.”

Starbucks eGifts can also be sent on Microsoft Teams. When Microsoft Teams is open, look for the apps button in the Teams navigation bar. Select the Starbucks app and download. Next, login (or set up) your Starbucks Rewards account, open a chat or channel to select the team member you’d like to send an eGift to, select the card design, recipient, gift amount, then personalize your message and send through Microsoft Teams by adding to a chat or channel.

Starbucks Cards are the gift that keeps on giving. When customers register a Starbucks Card with the Starbucks Rewards loyalty program and make a qualifying purchase, they can start to earn Stars that can be redeemed for Starbucks beverages, food and more. Some restrictions apply. At participating stores. Details can be found at starbucks.com/rewards.