ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Retail

Starbucks Anticipates Busiest Day for Starbucks Card Purchases on December 23

By Tyler Barker
Lootpress
Lootpress
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2e6ET9_0dUbXDXf00

(LOOTPRESS) – As customers finalize their holiday shopping, Starbucks anticipates the busiest day for purchases of Starbucks Cards on December 23, citing the perennial popularity of gift cards as one of the most popular gifts during the holiday season. Last year, more than 46 million Starbucks Cards, which includes both physical and digital cards, were purchased in the U.S. and Canada during the holiday season. Starbucks projects that nearly $3 billion will be loaded onto Starbucks Cards from October to December this year.

“For more than 20 years, Starbucks Cards have made the perfect gift for loved ones during the holiday season, and we’re on track for another record performance of Starbucks Card sales. We are predicting that December 23 will be our busiest day of the year for Starbucks Card sales as customers finalize their holiday gifting,” said Starbucks chief marketing officer Brady Brewer.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RxUQT_0dUbXDXf00

According to the National Retail Federation, 46% of shoppers plan to buy gift cards this holiday season, making it the second most popular gift. Moreover, gift card sales are expected to total $28.1 billion this holiday season as shoppers plan to buy three or four cards, spending an average of $48.92 per card.

Starbucks first gift cards debuted in stores in November 2001, and although gift cards had been available at Starbucks since 1994 as an alternative to paper gift certificates, Starbucks was among the first major retailers to offer a reloadable card. In 2001, Starbucks Cards became one of the most popular holiday gifts of the season, selling nearly 200,000 in the first week alone. For just a few dollars, customers could give a meaningful gift to loved ones, and the cards helped spread the word about Starbucks as its number of stores grew from more than 4,700 in 2001 to more than 33,000 stores today.

More than 1,500 Starbucks Card designs have been released over the 20 years of the program. Today, Starbucks Cards are available in a variety of designs in both physical and digital formats and can be loaded with $5 to $100. Physical Starbucks Cards are available year-round in dozens of designs at Starbucks stores in more than 40 countries around the world. They are also available in more than 100,000 locations outside Starbucks stores, including grocery stores and other retailers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xFB4h_0dUbXDXf00

Starbucks eGift Cards are available for purchase on Starbucks.com and the Starbucks app, and customers can select from a variety of eGift designs, choose any amount between $5-$100, add a personal message, enter an email address and hit send.

Apple iPhone users who have the Starbucks app can text their holiday wishes, thanks, congratulations or just let a friend know they care by sending a Starbucks eGift using iMessage. Scroll through iMessage’s app ribbon at the bottom of the screen and select the Starbucks logo for “Starbucks Gifts.”

Starbucks eGifts can also be sent on Microsoft Teams. When Microsoft Teams is open, look for the apps button in the Teams navigation bar. Select the Starbucks app and download. Next, login (or set up) your Starbucks Rewards account, open a chat or channel to select the team member you’d like to send an eGift to, select the card design, recipient, gift amount, then personalize your message and send through Microsoft Teams by adding to a chat or channel.

Starbucks Cards are the gift that keeps on giving. When customers register a Starbucks Card with the Starbucks Rewards loyalty program and make a qualifying purchase, they can start to earn Stars that can be redeemed for Starbucks beverages, food and more. Some restrictions apply. At participating stores. Details can be found at starbucks.com/rewards.

Comments / 0

Related
NJ.com

Is Starbucks open on Christmas Day 2021?

Christmas will be celebrated this year on Saturday, Dec. 25. Starbucks is a favorite among coffee lovers, but will you be able to caffeine boost on Christmas (12/25/2021)?. Starbucks will be open on Christmas. However, store hours vary by location so guests should ultimately check with their local Starbucks. Are...
RETAIL
bakemag.com

The cookie that inspired Starbucks’ latest holiday beverage

Classic spritz cookies were the inspiration for the new beverage on the Starbucks menu, the Iced Sugar Cookie Almondmilk Latte. Spritz is a German Christmas cookie made with butter, sugar, flour and egg, that tastes soft, buttery and slightly sweet. The drink it’s based on debuted in the US in early November and quickly became one of the chain’s most popular items.
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

How Much Money Starbucks Could Actually Make From Holiday Gift Cards

You might be one of many who never ends up using gift cards. Back in 2020, CNBC found that consumers end up sitting on $3 billion worth of gift cards each year, and as a result, companies end up making a good deal of money on these items. Experts call this leftover money "breakage," and back in 2019, Starbucks claimed $140 million in breakage at the end of the year.
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gift Cards#Starbucks Card Purchases#Starbucks Cards
8 News Now

Nearly $3B will be loaded onto gift cards this season, Starbucks says

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Starbucks projects nearly $3 billion will be loaded onto its gift cards this holiday season. As Christmas draws nearer and shoppers search for last-minute gifts, the company expects its busiest gift card-buying day to be Wednesday, Dec. 23. Gift cards rank as the second most popular gift of the season, and […]
RETAIL
AOL Corp

Starbucks sees consumers ringing up $3B worth of holiday gift cards

The gift of free coffee can go a long way, and it certainly adds up. According to Starbucks estimates released Tuesday, Dec. 23 will be the busiest day for gift card purchases, as holiday shoppers scramble to find the final items on their lists for friends, family and co-workers. The...
RETAIL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Retail Stores
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Marketing
NewsBreak
Starbucks
Mashed

21% Agree This Is The Worst Holiday Drink At Starbucks

Christmas morning may be the most anticipated event of the holiday season, but we'll argue that the day Starbucks brings back their seasonal drinks is a close second. For 35 years, the Seattle-based coffee giant has been serving up cheer in the form of "handcrafted holiday beverages," starting with the Eggnog Latte that debuted in 1986 (via Starbucks Stories & News). Their offerings have since expanded, and this year, Starbucks is featuring a total of six drinks on their limited-edition holiday menu — most of which, of course, are served up in those iconic red cups.
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

TikTok Is In Awe Of This $50,000 Starbucks Order

Fast food workers are used to cranking out large amounts of food per day, but usually that food is split into small orders. A Big Mac here. A Frosty there. But every once in a while, fast food restaurants get hit with massive requests. According to Distractify, one McDonald's employee took to TikTok to disclose an enormous order their location received that added up to 6,400 items: 1,600 McChicken sandwiches, 1,600 McDouble hamburgers, and 3,200 cookies, all to be prepared in just four hours. The order totaled $7,400 and the buyer, said to be a local prison, paid up front.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
copykat.com

Starbucks Kiwi Starfruit Refresher

Starbucks Kiwi Starfruit Refresher is a light and tasty drink with tropical fruit. This refreshing drink is perfect for hot summer days or anytime you are craving a fruity iced beverage. These Starbucks refreshers are perfect for when you want a light and refreshing drink! The star drink is ideal when you do not want an overly sweet drink!
FOOD & DRINKS
brandeating.com

Starbucks Introduces New Starbucks Zero Creamers

Starbucks introduces new Starbucks Zero Creamers at grocery retailers as a no-sugar-added line of coffee creamer. Starbucks Zero Creamers come in two flavors--Caramel and Hazelnut--which are, respectively, inspired by the Caramel Macchiatos and Hazelnut Lattes they served in stores. You can find both flavors in 28-fl-oz bottles in the refrigerated...
FOOD & DRINKS
850wftl.com

Starbuck apologizes for selling expired items

Starbucks has issued an apology for allegedly selling customers expired food items at some of it’s locations in China. The coffee giant issued the apology on Monday after a state-backed newspaper called them out for selling the items at at least two of it’s locations. “We sincerely apologize...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
thechicagogenius.com

Starbucks Reserve Roastery Begins Roasting The Bean

MILLENIUM PARK — Over the weekend, Starbucks Corporation announced that they’ve begun a multi-year process of roasting and brewing The Bean. “Like many businesses we’ve been facing supply chain issues,” said Candie Jameson, 43, a Senior Bean Counter (literal) for at the Starbucks Reserve Roastery. “And by utilizing this great natural resource in the center of our city, we expect to be able to keep our customers regular for years to come.”
FOOD & DRINKS
MarketRealist

What Starbucks Workers Unionization Means for the Coffee Chain

Starbucks workers at a store in Buffalo, N.Y, recently voted to form a union, marking the first successful attempt to organize labor at a Starbucks location. Labor leaders have hailed it as an important victory that may inspire more workers in the food-service industry to organize. Why did Starbucks workers unionize, and what does it mean for the company?
LABOR ISSUES
sprudge.com

At Least One Buffalo Starbucks Has Unionized

After months of campaigning (and alleged union-busting efforts by Starbucks) three Buffalo area locations—one on Elmwood Avenue, one on Camp Road, and one on Genesee Street—cast their votes for unionizing, and on Thursday, November 9th, those votes were counted. Each cafe voted individually, meaning some may unionize while others could not.
BUFFALO, NY
Mashed

This Two-For-One Starbucks Hack Has TikTok Divided

The truth is, you don't have to wait for select Thursdays to get Starbucks' famous two-for-one deals (via Starbucks.com). There's actually a hack that's currently going viral that will score you and a friend two drinks for the price of one. However, while this hack is nearly failproof, be prepared to have a lot of ice in your drink.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Lootpress

Lootpress

Beckley, WV
8K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Lootpress Media is an online news company providing news to viewers in West Virginia.

 http://www.lootpress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy