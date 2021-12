VIRGINIA, USA — Portsmouth-based nonprofit Mercy Chefs continue to assist tornado-stricken Kentucky, one meal at a time. "It's been very warm, very embracing, very heartbreaking as well," said Bill Bunce, the director of strategic relationships. "It's bittersweet, but there are some wonderful, wonderful people here. They rally around themselves down here, in a unique and amazing way."

