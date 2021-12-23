ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, WV

DHHR Reminds of Important Behavioral Health Resource During Holidays

By Tyler Barker
Lootpress
Lootpress
 2021-12-23
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reminds parents and caregivers during the COVID-19 pandemic to utilize Help4WV’s Children’s Crisis and Referral Line instead of emergency departments for children suffering from behavioral health issues.

The Children’s Crisis and Referral Line can interrupt behavioral health crises by connecting families with behavioral health services in their communities. The option to call, text, or chat is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week at 844-HELP4WV or 844-435-7498 (call or text) or by chat at https://www.help4wv.com/ccl. In crisis situations, the helpline links families with regional mobile crisis response and stabilization teams who can help de-escalate by phone or respond in person if the family chooses.

“With the West Virginia hospital system already overwhelmed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the emerging flu season, we need to reserve our hospitals to serve our critically ill patients,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “The Children’s Crisis and Referral Line is a critically important resource for the mental well-being and safety of West Virginia’s children and families.”

The helpline connects families and youth with both crisis and non-emergency behavioral health services and serves as an access point for referrals to non-emergency behavioral health services as well as suicide intervention specialists who can assist healthcare providers and families with discharge and safety planning and wraparound service providers.

DHHR’s Bureau for Behavioral Health funded the Children’s Crisis and Referral Line through a federal grant from the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA). The Children’s Crisis and Referral Line is a service of the Help4WV substance use and mental health support line.

