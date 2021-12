Disney World offers Guests so many rides, shows, and attractions that Guests can often be overwhelmed with the number of choices. Over the years, Walt Disney World has built up an impressive collection of fun and exciting experiences. Rides like Peter Pan’s Flight, Seven Dwarves Mine Train, and the infamous Splash Mountain are staples of the Disney Parks both domestic and international. Because of the success of these attractions, however, the lines for each of these rides can be quite lengthy.

TRAVEL ・ 11 DAYS AGO