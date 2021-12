HOUSTON - A "major industrial accident" was reported early Thursday at an ExxonMobil plant in Texas, leaving four workers injured, according to local authorities. Reports indicated an explosion occurred around 1 a.m. local time inside the plant in Baytown, Texas, located about 25 miles east of Houston. Four employees were injured, with three taken to hospitals by helicopter suffering second- and third-degree burns, officials said. One person was also taken by ambulance.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 4 DAYS AGO