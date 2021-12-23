ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh County, WV

Raleigh County Courthouse workers left without heat due to delay in parts

By Gailyn Markham
 4 days ago
BECKLEY, W.V. (LOOTPRESS) – Everyone was wishing for a cold Christmas, but not necessarily inside.

The first floor of the Raleigh County Courthouse has been without heat for several weeks, according to County Administrator Jay Quesenberry.

“They are having trouble getting parts,” Quesenberry explained. “You know how the supply chain is right now. It’s been really difficult and just a trouble.”

A lack of parts is also what led the courthouse to lose its air conditioning this past summer.

“It’s the same issue, and it’s just unfortunate,” he added. “It’s everywhere. Not just us. Everyone is dealing with this, and it affects everything.”

In order to combat the chill, courthouse employees are being supplied with portable heaters.

“That really helps. But we can get down to zero degrees in January, so we are trying to get the issue fixed and will as soon as the parts come in.”

A portion of the first floor’s heat- including the county clerk’s office- was restored on Wednesday, December 22. The remainder of the floor will be fixed as soon as the necessary parts arrive.

