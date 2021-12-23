ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Man, 20, injured in antisemitic attack after Hanukkah display vandalised

Shropshire Star
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Metropolitan Police say they are looking for a man in connection with the incident. A man was injured in an antisemitic attack during Hanukkah, the Metropolitan Police said. The force is searching for a man wanted in connection with the racially aggravated assault which happened outside West Hampstead...

www.shropshirestar.com

