Buying Cars

2022 Toyota Venza

By Martin Padgett
The Car Connection
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn anti-SUV in look and driving feel, the 2022 Toyota Venza hybrid crossover hits its highs in efficiency and comfort. What kind of car is the 2022 Toyota Venza? What does it compare to?. The Venza is a compact hybrid crossover, with seats for five and standard all-wheel drive....

www.thecarconnection.com

Comments / 0

MySanAntonio

Toyota gives RAV4 crossover boost in fuel economy with plug-in hybrid

Toyota continues to pioneer the use of hybrid drive systems in its vehicles, one of the latest of which comes in the new-for-2021 RAV4 Prime, giving the popular SUV its first plug-in hybrid model. With the ability to run up to 42 miles between charges on battery power alone, the...
CARS
MotorBiscuit

How Much Is a Fully Loaded 2022 Toyota RAV4?

Toyota’s RAV4 has historically been one of the best-selling SUVs there is. In fact, the 2021 Toyota RAV4 was the number-one selling SUV of the year. Can Toyota repeat its success with the 2022 Toyota RAV4? Let’s take a look at what’s included in the updated version of this popular SUV, and what the 2022 Toyota RAV4 price will be.
BUYING CARS
Truth About Cars

Rare Rides Icons: The V20 Toyota Camry

The Toyota Camry made leaps and bounds after the model debuted as a sedan sub-variant of the Celica in 1980. The first Camry to stand on its own was the V10, a very boxy four-door on sale for just four years, from 1983 to 1986. In the North American market, the front-drive V10 Camry replaced the rear-drive Corona as Toyota’s compact offering. And though the V10 was designed in part with export markets like North America in mind, its successor the V20 used the North American customer as its starting place.
BUYING CARS
Motor1.com

Toyota And Lexus Preview 15 Electric Vehicles, Including Sports Cars

We didn't have many expectations in terms of product reveals from Toyota's conference regarding its future battery strategy, but boy, were we wrong. Head honcho Akio Toyoda took the stage to preview no fewer than 15 EVs spanning across most segments of the market, including sports cars wearing both Toyota and Lexus badges. Oh, is that blue SUV in the top-left corner an FJ Cruiser replacement? Yes, it is.
CARS
Motorious

‘65 Mustang Is Really A BMW E46 With A Hellcat Front

Some people push the automotive boundaries just to ruffle feathers, get others to think, or because they can. We’re not sure if any of those reasons are behind this creation customfncustoms showed off on Facebook recently. The California shop has teamed up with Abimelec Design to completely transform a BMW E46 by putting a 1965 Ford Mustang body on the chassis and attaching a Dodge Challenger Hellcat front. It’s one way to anger BMW, Ford, and Mopar purists all at the same time.
CARS
CNET

Best midsize SUVs on sale for 2021

The choices are plentiful when it comes to midsize SUVs, and if you're shopping for one, we'd be delighted to help. Our editors drive oodles of new midsize SUVs all year, so we put a list to together to choose the ones we think are the best. "Best" may also depend on your budget and personal needs, but we'll take all of that into consideration below. We have a slew of SUVs below, ranging from luxurious to budget-friendly, so scroll on down and let us help you find a new ride.
BUYING CARS
GTNationEd

Did Toyota Just Reveal The New MR2 Sports Car?

Only moments ago, Toyota revealed 15 new EV concept cars that will soon be looking to go into production to fulfil the company’s all-electric future. Not only has the Japanese manufacturer shown us a potential replacement to the coveted FJ Cruiser and even the next generation of LFA, but looking closely at the press photos, we’ve noticed something even more special: a possible new MR2.
CARS
CAR AND DRIVER

2024 Toyota Compact Cruiser

Toyota has a history of capable off-road SUVs, from the FJ Cruiser to the 4Runner to the luxurious Land Cruiser. While the Land Cruiser is leaving the American market starting in 2022 and the FJ Cruiser hasn’t been sold here since 2014, Toyota is intent on staying competitive in the off-road space as the market transitions to electric vehicles, and will launch a tough compact electric SUV in the coming years. Previewed by the Compact Cruiser EV concept, the SUV will get boxy styling and rugged bumpers and body cladding. Very little is known about the electric powertrain, but the instant torque of electric motors should make it decently quick and adept at navigating rough terrain.
CARS
pymnts

Toyota Backs Electric Vehicle Endeavors With $35B

Toyota, one of the world’s biggest carmakers, is planning to invest $35 billion to create a full lineup of 30 battery-powered electric vehicles by 2030 and increase global sales by 3.5 million units a year, according to multiple media reports. Speaking at a news briefing in Tokyo on Tuesday...
BUSINESS
Pistonheads

Toyota invokes LFA 'secret sauce' at EV unveil

You never quite know what you're going to get with this Lexus. This is the company that launched one of the 21st century's seminal supercars and whatever the CT200h is within two years of each other, don't forget. The LC500 is one of the best-looking cars on the road, which is not a compliment you'd necessary level at anything else in the lineup. And did you know there's a Lexus ES?
CARS
MotorBiscuit

2022 Toyota Corolla Crushes the 2022 Honda Accord…or Not?

Toyota and Honda have long dominated the passenger sedan segment, with the Toyota Corolla and Camry and the Honda Civic and Accord. In a previous article, we made a comparison between the midsize Camry and the compact Civic. Now, we compare the compact Corolla and midsize Accord in this 2022 Toyota Corolla vs. 2022 Honda Accord head-to-head battle.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Toyota To Revive MR2 With Help From Suzuki

If there's a hero-to-zero-to-hero story of the modern automotive world, it has to be that of Toyota. Once the pioneers that brought us the 2000GT, AE86, Supra, and the MR2, the brand became an insipid manufacturer of the Prius and other automotive appliances that put you to sleep quicker than a shot of NyQuil. But after Akio Toyoda apologized to the world for producing boring cars, the brand has turned itself around. Not only have we seen the revival of the Supra, two generations of the Toyota 86, and a Corolla that looks good and drives even better, but we're even on the verge of getting a hot hatch in the new GR Corolla. But there's one modern revival fans have been clamoring for that has yet to come to fruition. Toyota still doesn't have a modern successor to the famous MR2. That could all change as a report from Japan's Best Car Web suggests Toyota is enlisting the help of Suzuki and Daihatsu to build a mid-engined sports car.
CARS
SlashGear

The Lexus RZ450e EV could teach Toyota and Subaru a lesson in style

A new fully electric vehicle called the RZ450e EV was just revealed by Lexus with nothing but a handful of images and no specific hardware details whatsoever. Despite the lack of details given by the company, we can glean some information from this first batch of photos. The RZ450e EV is clearly based on its siblings from Subaru and Toyota, the 2023 Subaru Solterra, and the 2023 Toyota bZ4X. That means even though Lexus offered no detail at all on its version of the fully electric crossover, we still have a very good idea of what lies under the skin.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

2022 Toyota Supra Updated As It Prepares For New Nissan Z

Orders for the new Nissan Z are expected to open early in January, and this could spell trouble for the Toyota GR Supra. The Nissan is not only more powerful but is expected to undercut the Toyota on price. But Toyota has not been resting on its laurels and has doled out a couple of updates to the 2022 GR Supra to keep it as appealing as possible.
CARS
The Next Web

Toyota U-turns and doubles down on EV lineup

Toyota has been known for resisting the EV transition, but things are about to change big time. In a surprising move, the company announced on Tuesday that it would have 30 EV models available by 2030, aiming to sell globally 3.5 million electric vehicles by the same year. Plus… it...
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Toyota And Lexus Reveal 16 New EVs For The Future

While the entire automotive world jumps on board the electric bandwagon, Japanese automakers have somewhat lagged behind the times. Mazda, Subaru, Honda, and Toyota have been slow in the push towards electrification, and Toyota's CEO has dished out harsh words about the EV obsession on many an occasion. But despite Akio Toyoda's reservations about pursuing only EVs when other alternatives like hydrogen fuel-cell propulsion exists, Toyota has gone ahead and revealed an entire model lineup of future EVs for both Toyota and Lexus. 16 new concepts have been introduced across both brands including SUVs, pickup trucks, buses, off-roaders, and several sports cars.
CARS
Autoweek.com

You Cannot Out-Class the Early Toyota Soarer

From the 1981 through 1991 model years, Japanese home-market car shoppers could buy a touring coupe version of the Supra that Americans never saw on this side of the Pacific: the Soarer. Later on, the Soarer became the JDM version of the Lexus SC, but the television commercials for those cars tend to be pretty boring. That's why we will now enjoy the racetrack antics and slinky-model-fondling-cloth-seats action of one of the very first Soarer ads.
BUYING CARS
GeekyGadgets

Toyota unveils new EV line up

Toyota has announced its new EV lineup, the company has unveiled a range of battery electric vehicles and it will be launching a total of 30 models by 2030. The photo above shows all of these new electric vehicles by Toyota and Lexus, we will have details on the individual models in due course, there are 15 new electric vehicles.
CARS
AutoGuide.com

Toyota bZ All Electric Lineup Previewed

Toyota was one of the first manufacturers to really embrace hybrid vehicle technology. But the manufacturer has a been a bit slower in adopting fully battery electric powered vehicles (BEV). That is all about to change. Early this year Toyota introduced the bZ4x crossover, the company’s first BEV from the...
CARS

