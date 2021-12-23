ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Festival

Viewpoint

By Bruce Florence
Cynthiana Democrat
 4 days ago

The Christmas Season is notorious for finding our most precious memories and coloring whatever is going on today in a mostly an unfavorable light. Those memories of what Christmas was like at its most delightful time in our life makes whatever is happening today seem pale in comparison. Searching for decorations,...

www.cynthianademocrat.com

The Oklahoman

Viewpoint: Hope is a gift that keeps on giving, one that speaks life into despair

“Once you choose hope, anything’s possible.” — Christopher Reeve, actor, aka Superman. “Will you please tell Santa that instead of presents this year, I just want my family back.” “It’s a one-year membership in the jelly-of-the-month club.” “OWWW! Son of a nutcracker!” “Who would use Baby Wet Wet for Jesus?” These are quotes from some great Christmas movies. The time-old trope of protagonist-antagonist conflict is present in each one. Rather than some materialistic focus for the protagonist, there is an intangible goal of great importance in these storylines: Hope!
MOVIES
NBC News

Call me 2021's Christmas Grinch, but the holiday needs a rebrand

My kids do not approve this message. In fact, every year when I begin our annual tradition — trimming the tree accompanied not by Christmas music, but by my lecture on the holiday’s origins — I am met with groans and the occasional stocking thrown in my face. So in order to offset my kids’ annual misery, I’ve decided to deliver the lecture to all of you instead.
FESTIVAL
99.9 KTDY

5 Words You Should Never Say at a Funeral, Ever

The concept of death is such a mystery that mankind throughout the ages has sought to create a viable and confirmed explanation of what actually happens. So far, we have been wildly unsuccessful but the concept of death or more truthfully what happens after you die has made for some pretty good artistic fodder.
NFL
99.5 WKDQ

Very Unique Discovery In Illinois Of Rare Real Life Unicorn

A rare real-life unicorn is a very unique discovery in Illinois. I have been thinking about it for a while. Honestly, seeing a unique animal is something I have never done. Some people are lucky enough to grab a glimpse of a rare creature. For example Like a white buffalo. Of course, they are few and far between. I think the closest I have ever come is a donkey painted like a zebra. I do not think that counts.
ANIMALS
bigcountryhomepage.com

9-year-old Jennifer is a ‘loving and helpful child’ looking for Forever Family

Jennifer is an independent child. She easily develops bonds with those older than she. Jennifer is a quiet child until she is comfortable with those around her. When she is comfortable, she does not have a problem speaking her mind. Jennifer is a loving and helpful child. She enjoys doing family related and individual activities, especially if they are outside. Jennifer loves getting her nails done. She loves to jump around and build forts out of pillows and blankets. Jennifer enjoys listening to music in her room. Her favorite foods are bacon and sausage, breakfast pizza, ramen noodles, and macaroni and cheese. Jennifer also loves playing with Hatchimals. Her favorite subjects in school are math, social studies, and reading. Jennifer loves to be around animals. In particular, she loves, dogs, cats, horses, and chickens. She enjoys helping take care of them and she enjoys playing with them. Jennifer also enjoys camping and going to the lake.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Festival
Society
The Guardian

After my brother died, we barely celebrated Christmas. Then I fell in love and a switch turned on

I’ve always had a fairly complicated relationship with Christmas. My father left when I was two. He always promised we’d spend Christmas together, but he never came. There were fun and loving Christmases with my mum and brother, David. We had very little money, but my mother would manage to fill pillowcases with presents, and we’d have a tin of Quality Street and a little tree. My mother would cook a roast dinner and we’d watch movies together.
CELEBRATIONS
scottsdale.org

Scottsdale woman, 81, faces homelessness in a week

At 81 years old, Joan Holdsworth looks back on a humble but happy life. She would make care packages for homeless folks through her church, then beef them up a little with her own special touches with little things like a new pair of socks. She would drive her pickup...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
kidsactivitiesblog.com

What Is The ‘4 Gift Rule’ Everyone Is Talking About?

Christmas is nearing and that means holiday shopping is in full swing. With that being said, you might have seen people on social media talking about the ‘4 Gift Rule‘ and it may have peaked your interest. While the 4 Gift Rule isn’t for everyone, it truly is...
RELATIONSHIPS
The Independent

Christmas at home with the family – with 14 children

Organising all the presents and dinner is a challenge for most households at Christmas time.But imagine the stress of trying to do it in a family with 14 children.That is exactly the situation facing the Johnston family, from Co Down.Jennifer Johnston, 42, has recently given birth to her 14th child and she told PA news agency about the festive fun of trying to cook Christmas dinner for one of the biggest families in the UK.Jennifer and husband Mark’s full family is Chloe (23), Dylan (21), Ethan (20), Nadia (turns 18 on Christmas Eve), Kezia (15), Kaleb (14), Joell (12), Alfie...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Talking With Tami

Wardrobe Breakdown: Cardi B & Daughters Christmas Photoshoot

Rapper Cardi B and her adorable daughters looked like life-size Holiday Barbies over the weekend when she posted new images of them! Her along with her daughter Kulture and stepdaughter Kalea dressed in glamorous style to celebrate Christmas by wearing floor-length gowns for the occasion. The 29-year-old grammy winner went all out with three decorated holiday trees for the backdrop fit for a princess.
CELEBRITIES

