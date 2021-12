OXFORD — One of the most important games of the year is also expected to be one of the closest. No. 8 Ole Miss (10-2, 6-2 SEC) takes on No. 6 Baylor (11-2, 7-2 Big 12) in the Sugar Bowl on Saturday (7:45 p.m., ESPN). USA TODAY Sports and Tipico list the spread as favoring Ole Miss by 1.5 points. Of all remaining bowl games, that spread is tied for the narrowest margin, underscoring just how close this game is expected to be.

OXFORD, MS ・ 16 HOURS AGO