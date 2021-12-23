Britney Spears teases new music

Britney Spears indicated to fans Wednesday that new music may be on its way.

The pop star shared a video of herself singing and wrote in a since-deleted Instagram post, "Pssss new song in the works ... I'm gonna let you know what I mean !!!!!"

Spears has not released a studio album since 2016's "Glory."

Spears, 40, had been subject to a conservatorship for 13 years until a judge terminated the arrangement last month. Last year, Spears' attorney at the time, Samuel D. Ingham III, reportedly told California Superior Court Judge Brenda J. Penny that the conservatorship was impacting how the singer approached her career. At the time, Spears' father, Jamie Spears, controlled her finances.

"My client has informed me that she is afraid of her father," Ingham told the judge, according to The Associated Press. "She will not perform again if her father is in charge of her career."