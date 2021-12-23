ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Authorities identified 77-year-old Larry Ronald Sillman who died after a pedestrian crash near Miramar (San Diego, CA)

Nationwide Report
Nationwide Report
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QHsQb_0dUbVLFN00
Authorities identified 77-year-old Larry Ronald Sillman who died after a pedestrian crash near Miramar (San Diego, CA)Nationwide Report

On Wednesday, authorities identified 77-year-old Larry Ronald Sillman, of La Jolla, as the elderly man who died after getting struck by a car near Miramar last week.

The investigation reports showed that Larry Ronald Sillman was hit at about 5:30 p.m. Dec. 15 in the 8100 block of Camino Santa Fe [...]

Read More >>

December 23, 2021

Browse through Today’s California Accident News.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
San Diego, CA
Crime & Safety
City
San Diego, CA
State
California State
San Diego, CA
Accidents
City
La Jolla, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Miramar#Traffic Accident#Camino Santa Fe#California Accident News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
Nationwide Report

Officials identified 22-year-old Jeannette F Loomer who died after a crash in Pierce County (Pierce County, WA)

Authorities identified 22-year-old Jeannette F Loomer, of Maple Falls, as the woman who lost her life following a multi-vehicle wreck Friday night in southeast Pierce County. The fatal three-vehicle pile-up took place east of McKenna and northwest of Eatonville at around 7:20 p.m. According to the investigation reports, the University Place man was traveling south on State Route 7 at State Route 702 while the Maple Falls woman was going west through the same intersection.
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
Nationwide Report

65-year-old David Weir injured after a hit-and-run crash in Spokane Valley (Spokane Valley, WA)

On Saturday morning, 65-year-old David Weir, of Valleyford, suffered injuries following a two-car crash in Spokane Valley. As per the initial information, the hit-and-run crash took place on Pines Road and Sprague Avenue. The preliminary investigation showed that the driver of a 2008 Subaru Outback was going north on Pines Road when he ran a red light and crashed into a 2000 Chevy Blazer that was traveling east on Sprague Avenue.
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA
Nationwide Report

At least 1 person dead following a two-vehicle collision in Wilmington (Los Angeles, CA)

At least 1 person dead following a two-vehicle collision in Wilmington (Los Angeles, CA)Nationwide Report. A traffic accident in Wilmington left at least one person dead. As per the initial information, the fatal two-vehicle collision happened in the 1100 block of West Harry Bridges Boulevard. At least one person was killed in the crash. The preliminary reports suggested that one vehicle, driven by a man in his 40’s, was heading southbound on King Avenue [...]
LOS ANGELES, CA
Nationwide Report

Nationwide Report

22K+
Followers
5K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Nationwide Report is your news source for traffic accidents, health & safety in your local area.

 https://www.nationwidereport.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy